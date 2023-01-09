Read full article on original website
Tom Reynolds
2d ago
Look at the film again. It was 4th and goal if he would have kept running 2 Lion players were waiting to nail him before the end zone! There were fumbles and drops and stupid penalties! once again the defense let them down. They didn't play inspired like last week against the Vikings!
Packers were destined for disappointment
An all too familiar feeling – another Green Bay Packers’ season ending in a gut-wrenching loss. Except this time, it wasn’t in the playoffs. In a win and you’re in scenario, the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention by the Detroit Lions in Sunday’s night regular-season finale. All the work (and luck) that went into a four-game win streak over the last month was all for naught, as this team resorted back to the same error-ridden football. It was the perfect ending for a team that was never meant to be great.
