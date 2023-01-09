An all too familiar feeling – another Green Bay Packers’ season ending in a gut-wrenching loss. Except this time, it wasn’t in the playoffs. In a win and you’re in scenario, the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention by the Detroit Lions in Sunday’s night regular-season finale. All the work (and luck) that went into a four-game win streak over the last month was all for naught, as this team resorted back to the same error-ridden football. It was the perfect ending for a team that was never meant to be great.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO