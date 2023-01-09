Read full article on original website
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Houston Chronicle
Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five...
Former Stanford head coach interviews for Broncos job in quest for first NFL head-coaching gig: reports
The Denver Broncos are continuing to make the rounds on head-coaching candidates, as they have reportedly interviewed former Stanford head coach David Shaw.
NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video
Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Houston Chronicle
Houston Texans coaching candidates: 10 options to replace Lovie Smith
After back-to-back, one-and-done coaches, the Houston Texans will attempt to find a long-term solution this offseason. Lovie Smith was fired as Texans head coach on Sunday pretty much immediately at the conclusion of a 3-13-1 season. Smith's predecessor, David Culley, was also fired after one year as the team went 4-13 in 2021. Houston hasn't won more than four games since 2019, a season capped by a 24-point playoff collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs that seemingly sent the franchise into a tailspin.
Houston Chronicle
Major changes expected for Raiders' defense this offseason
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — As Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby cleaned out his stall in a mostly empty locker room Monday, he knew that barring something highly unforeseen, he would be back. That's not the case for many of his teammates on Las Vegas' underachieving defense. Crosby could look...
Houston Chronicle
George scores 32, Baylor beats West Virginia 83-78
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Freshman Keyonte George scored a season-high 32 points to lead Baylor to an 83-78 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday night. Baylor led by six at halftime and the lead changed eight times in the second half. George, who made 10 of 18 field goals with five 3-pointers, hit a 3-pointer with 2:09 left to put Baylor ahead 70-66.
Houston Chronicle
Houston Texans mock draft: 5 first-round possibilities
No. 2 - Bryce Young, Alabama QB. In this scenario, the Chicago Bears likely take either Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter rather than trading out of the first overall pick. As a result, Sunday's potentially devastating win suddenly becomes a wash, and Houston is still able to land the presumed top quarterback of the 2023 class. Young is a Heisman Trophy winner that displays poise beyond his years in the pocket, while also having the arm and mobility to make plays when improvising. Johnston has helped lead TCU on an improbable run to the national title game, and at 6-foot-4 with a combined 10 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown in the Big 12 title game and CFP semis, he could be the perfect No. 1 receiver to pair with Young.
