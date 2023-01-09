ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police continue heightened presence around shelter, arrest man for drug possession

By Dave Burge
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A 22-year-old man from Venezuela was arrested Sunday morning near Sacred Heart Church in South El Paso and charged with drug possession, El Paso police announced.

Yovani Jose Sanchez was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a third-degree felony.

Police said some migrants approached officers in the area to report drug activity near the church, which is serving as shelter for migrants.

Police found Sanchez in the bed of a pickup truck with four other men surrounding the vehicle. The officers found that Sanchez was in possession of a gram of cocaine and was arrested.

The other four men were turned over to Border Patrol.

Police also learned that the truck had been abandoned and was towed from the area.

Police say they are continuing to have an increased presence around the church after receiving complaints from migrants and area residents about drug activity and individuals trying to take advantage of migrants.

Oscar Reyes
3d ago

I bet Escobar said it was candy 🍬. And continue to lie to the people of EP. Humanitarian Crisis started by the democrats.

default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

I know that one bad apple doesn't spoil the whole bushel, but this is exactly why I believe the emmigrants coming into our southern borders need to be screened a little more carefully. This open border thing is nothing that I voted for. Oh wait, nobody did.

Roberto
3d ago

El Paso is a junkies Paradise, plenty of drugs coming in from Mexico, they just walk it across. What’s to stop them. El Paso just turns their head or make money from it! Nothing will change!

