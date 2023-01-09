Police continue heightened presence around shelter, arrest man for drug possession

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A 22-year-old man from Venezuela was arrested Sunday morning near Sacred Heart Church in South El Paso and charged with drug possession, El Paso police announced.

Yovani Jose Sanchez was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a third-degree felony.

Police said some migrants approached officers in the area to report drug activity near the church, which is serving as shelter for migrants.

Police found Sanchez in the bed of a pickup truck with four other men surrounding the vehicle. The officers found that Sanchez was in possession of a gram of cocaine and was arrested.

The other four men were turned over to Border Patrol.

Police also learned that the truck had been abandoned and was towed from the area.

Police say they are continuing to have an increased presence around the church after receiving complaints from migrants and area residents about drug activity and individuals trying to take advantage of migrants.

