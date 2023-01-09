Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MySanAntonio
Good fortune linked 49ers to playmaking S Tashaun Gipson
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tashaun Gipson Sr. started his season back home in Dallas with his family not knowing whether his NFL career had come to an end. Then 15 days after getting the rare chance to celebrate a birthday at home instead...
2 Kansas Citians to compete in Food Network’s new NFL Tailgate Takedown
Shelia Johnson and Mike Powell will represent the Kansas City Chiefs in Food Network's new competition show called "NFL Tailgate Takedown." The episode airs Jan. 18.
Without Zed Key, Ohio State looks for more from Felix Okpara
The challenge was physically smaller but no less demanding for Felix Okpara. Last Thursday, the 6-11, 220-pound center was thrust into the biggest role of his freshman season when starter Zed Key suffered a left shoulder sprain in the first four minutes of a home game against No. 1 Purdue. It led to...
MySanAntonio
Mattress Mack bets big on TCU to win College Football Playoff
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is no stranger to laying down big bets on high-profile sporting events. So, with the TCU Horned Frogs looking to become the first Texas team to win a national championship in the College Football Playoff era, McIngvale has decided to get in on the action. According...
