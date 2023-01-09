ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Vicki Grizzle
2d ago

I know she's Elvis's only child but it's ridiculous how they make out like she's something on a stick! All she does is dope an run around with any man that she can find, that's on dope. I mean she needs to grow up an make a life herself without having to use Elvis, to be a celebrity..lol

musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls

Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Celebrates Elvis’ 88th Birthday With Emotional Post

While celebrating her former husband’s 88th birthday, Priscilla Presley shared a touching message on her Twitter for those who are still big fans of Elvis. In the touching social media post, Priscilla Presley declared, “It’s Elvis’ 88th birthday today. It’s so hard to believe he is gone but he is always [in] our hearts. Thank you all for keeping his memory alive.”
TEXAS STATE
Clayton News Daily

Elvis Presley's Net Worth Is Impressive—See How the Singer Amassed His Fortune

Elvis Presley's net worth is thanks to his prodigious talent and hard work (and, many would argue, from the backs of Black artists). Born in a two-room house in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1935, he grew up "within a close-knit, working class family, consisting of his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, who all live near one another in Tupelo," according to the official website of Presley's home, Graceland. "There is little money, but [Presley's parents] Vernon and Gladys do their best to provide for their son, who is the center of their lives."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
violetskyadventures.com

The Grave of Hank Williams and his wife Audrey

Known for being one of the greatest country music singers of all time, Hank Williams career rose and fell in such a short span but his legacy has lived on. Passing away suddenly at the age of 29, Hank Williams music and fans have long held their popularity. His burial site in Montgomery, Alabama is marked for visitors to pay tribute to the once “King of Country Music”.
MONTGOMERY, AL
HollywoodLife

‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’

Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
East Coast Traveler

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
MONTGOMERY, AL
People

Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo

Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together

Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
