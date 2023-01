(Iowa City) Iowa grabbed a 76-65 road win on Sunday over Rutgers.

Payton Sandfort came off the bench to score 22 points. The sophomore from Waukee hit 6/8 shots, 4/5 3-pointers, and 6/7 free-throws. Kris Murray was 7/11 from the field with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Filip Rebraca posted 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

The Hawkeyes will face Michigan on Thursday.