Complex
Naomi Osaka and Cordae Are Expecting First Child Together
In a post shared on Instagram, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” wrote the 25-year-old alongside a photo that shows an ultrasound screen. The post also included a longer statement, in both English and Japanese. While she didn’t confirm the identity of the father in the post, Complex has confirmed that it’s with her longtime boyfriend Cordae.
WNCT
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Ash Barty still in news, not on court
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty finished 2022 the way she started it — in the spotlight. There will be no Barty Party at Melbourne Park this time around, though, because it’s been 10 months since she retired at age 25 while the No. 1-ranked woman in tennis.
Raging Novak Djokovic kicks his brother out of his coaching box during meltdown at Adelaide Open
RAGING Novak Djokovic booted his own brother of his coaching box during a spectacular meltdown. But the former world No1 then regained his composure to battle back from match point down and win the Adelaide Open. Things did not go all the Serb's way against American Sebastian Korda. The 35-year-old...
Sporting News
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed
Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
tennisuptodate.com
"Thought about pulling out of the Australian Open" - Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula admit to burnout following United Cup victory
American tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula recently revealed how they felt following the high of winning the inaugural edition of the United Cup, during a social media interaction. Team USA, led by Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and also including Desirae Krawczyk, Alicia Parks, Denis...
thesource.com
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy & Shares Ultrasound Photos
Congratulations are in order for Naomi Osaka, who recently took to social media to announce her pregnancy. The 25-year-old has been praised as one of the best tennis players in the world, with four Grand Slam championships under her belt. Osaka took to both Twitter and Instagram early Wednesday morning...
Shakira ‘devastated’ over ex Gerard Pique’s alleged affair with new girlfriend
Pics don’t lie! Page Six is told that Shakira is “devastated” after her eagle-eyed fans spotted her ex Gerard Pique‘s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in a zoom interview he did from home back in 2021. It was shot at the home he shared with Shakira, and they were supposedly “happily together” at the time, we’re told. A source told us that the “Hips Don’t lie” singer is “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.” Shakira was away traveling with their children when he conducted the zoom interview, but “they were...
Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy, will skip 2023 season
Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and will miss the 2023 tennis season. Osaka, 25, a former No. 1 women’s singles player who won two Australian Open and two U.S. Open titles, made the announcement on her social media accounts. “Can’t...
tennisuptodate.com
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
Fears for Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign as he's forced to leave the court with injury
Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury scare continues to hover over his Australian Open tilt after he required treatment on his left leg throughout an exhibition practice match against Daniil Medvedev.
Australian Open 2023: Tennis Sans Serena Starts in Earnest
Tennis will move on from Serena Williams. It has to. Might not be easy, mind you, given what a transcendent figure she was, on the court and off. But that is what sports do, even when superstars leave. They all leave, of course, and sports always move on. The matches...
WATCH: Serena Williams Gets Baptized as Jehovah’s Witness in Rare Video Found Online
Twenty-three Grand Slam singles titles winner Serena Williams has just been baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness. The mother of one, who recently retired from professional tennis, has used her time off the court to promote her various businesses “reportedly used her time away to study more about her religion, having previously expressed desire to embrace her Jehovah’s Witness faith,” according to Daily Express.
Yardbarker
"Naomi is not Serena" - Patrick McEnroe on Osaka missing events
The news of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open has sent shockwaves through the tennis world and sparked discussions about her dedication to the sport. Osaka, who is currently ranked no. 47 in the world, has not played a match since September 2022, when she withdrew from her second-round match at the Tokyo Open. Many have questioned whether Osaka is taking her career as a professional tennis player seriously, with some speculating that she may be focusing on other activities outside of the sport.
tennisuptodate.com
Pat Cash takes aim at Tennis Australia and Nick Kyrgios for charging for Djokovic practice match: "They've bent over backwards to help Nick to get some matches"
Pat Cash was not impressed by Tennis Australia staging a series of practice matches as he was talking about the practice match between Djokovic and Kyrgios. The former player doesn't see the point of stagging all of that and then charging for it as if it was a real competition. The match between Djokovic and Kyrgios is in doubt because the Serbian did not finish his practice match against Medvedev earlier today. Speaking to the media Cash criticized all of it:
tennisuptodate.com
"I literally thought I was playing Serena" - Genie Bouchard recalls her first match back following 17-month injury hiatus
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard returned to tennis after being absent for 17 months and she talked about it in a recent interview. Bouchard is back to playing regular tennis as she tries to return to her best tennis. She's far removed from it but also shows a solid level that makes it easy to believe she could be a fairly consistent and good player.
BET
Venus Williams And Naomi Osaka Withdraw From Australian Open
Don’t expect to see Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open; the tennis superstars have withdrawn. According to CBS News, Williams, 42, withdrew due to an injury she endured at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The details of her injury have not been made public. The tournament would have marked her 22nd Australian Open.
Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy on social media, adding that she's excited 'for my kid to watch one of my matches'
The 25-year-old tennis superstar posted a photo of a scan from December that seems to indicate she's pretty far along in her pregnancy.
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes Barty walking away from tennis robs Swiatek of a true rival: "Just not having that rival, I believe it hurts the sport"
John McEnroe feels like Iga Swiatek doesn't have a proper rival after Barty retired and according to him it's hurts the sport overall. Tennis has seen some amazing rivalries in the past decades and especially in the big three era on the ATP side. The WTA side didn't have such iconic ones but there were plenty of smaller ones and we don't have that today. McEnroe feels like it's a shame because Barty - Swiatek could have been a great one:
