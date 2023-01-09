Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Parents of boy who drowned at STL County summer camp say his death could have been prevented
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Parents of a 6-year-old boy who drowned at a summer camp run by St. Louis County believe their son’s death could have been prevented and are now pushing for Missouri to require licensing for camp programs. In Missouri, camps, unlike other childcare programs like...
KOMU
Forecast: A mild Wednesday, so enjoy it before colder air returns tomorrow!
Today will be another very mild day for January, but don't get too used to that weather as colder air returns tonight. Make sure you try an enjoy today's weather. We really didn't see fog develop over southern and southeast Missouri and skies are relatively clear so we are on to the morning sunshine!
KOMU
Missourians have until Friday to challenge FCC's broadband maps
MISSOURI - The deadline to file challenges to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) broadband maps is Friday, Jan. 13. Missourians can challenge the existing broadband maps and put in their address to request more coverage. BJ Tanksey, director of the Office of Broadband Development, said the Friday deadline will help...
KOMU
Forecast: A mild start to the week, but we do have another rain/snow chance
This week will begin mild, but does turn cooler by the end of the week when we see our next precipitation chance. While the morning was cold and frosty, the afternoon does see a very nice warm-up! Temps will begin the day in the 20s, rising in the middle 50s by this afternoon!
KOMU
Illinois governor signs extensive ban on firearms and high-capacity magazines
Illinois' Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation that enacts an extensive ban on firearms as well as high-capacity magazines in the state. The new law caps the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, bans "switches" that allow handguns to fire rounds automatically and "extends the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders," the governor's office said in a news release.
KOMU
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Laurie; $1 million scratcher sold in Holts Summit
MID-MISOURI - Two people won big in mid-Missouri this week, according to the Missouri Lottery. A lottery player in Laurie won a $1 million base prize by matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Saturday, Jan. 7 Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were 35, 36, 44, 45, 67 with Powerball number of 14.
KOMU
House announces committee assignments for 102nd General Assembly
JEFFERSON CITY — One week after the beginning of the legislative session, Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher announced the committee positions House members will hold for the 102nd General Assembly. Plocher said the chairs, vice chairs and committee members were selected for their knowledge and expertise. “We’re fortunate to...
KOMU
Marijuana expungement application out now for some incarcerated Missourians
MISSOURI - Missourians incarcerated for marijuana-related charges can now apply to be released early and have their sentences expunged, following the passing of Amendment 3. The Missouri State Public Defender's Office released the application on its website Friday. It is only for people incarcerated in either a jail, prison, or halfway house and who are serving time for specific marijuana offenses.
Comments / 0