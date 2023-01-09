ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Missourians have until Friday to challenge FCC's broadband maps

MISSOURI - The deadline to file challenges to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) broadband maps is Friday, Jan. 13. Missourians can challenge the existing broadband maps and put in their address to request more coverage. BJ Tanksey, director of the Office of Broadband Development, said the Friday deadline will help...
Illinois governor signs extensive ban on firearms and high-capacity magazines

Illinois' Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation that enacts an extensive ban on firearms as well as high-capacity magazines in the state. The new law caps the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, bans "switches" that allow handguns to fire rounds automatically and "extends the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders," the governor's office said in a news release.
House announces committee assignments for 102nd General Assembly

JEFFERSON CITY — One week after the beginning of the legislative session, Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher announced the committee positions House members will hold for the 102nd General Assembly. Plocher said the chairs, vice chairs and committee members were selected for their knowledge and expertise. “We’re fortunate to...
Marijuana expungement application out now for some incarcerated Missourians

MISSOURI - Missourians incarcerated for marijuana-related charges can now apply to be released early and have their sentences expunged, following the passing of Amendment 3. The Missouri State Public Defender's Office released the application on its website Friday. It is only for people incarcerated in either a jail, prison, or halfway house and who are serving time for specific marijuana offenses.
