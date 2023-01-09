Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis ModeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles County, CA
SCHS Boys, Girls Wrestling Programs Take Numerous Podiums at Winter Tournaments
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Boys Wrestling Sends 12 to the Podium at Nogales Superchamps Tournament. A bevy of Tritons earned their way to the podium and pushed the San Clemente...
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran opens Empire League play with home victory over Tustin
Crean Lutheran’s Kaiden Bailey drives the lane Tuesday as Tustin’s Johnny Sagarino defends. No. 21 is Carson Jue. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano and Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team opened defense of the Empire League title with a 52-45 victory over...
OC girls basketball teams earn high rankings in CIF polls and two picked No. 1
Buena Park and St. Margaret’s girls high school basketball teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF basketball poll released Monday. Buena Park is first in 4AA and St. Margaret’s No. 1 in 5AA. A number of other OC teams earned high rankings,...
Orange County boys basketball teams earn high rankings in CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Foothill and JSerra are among the top 13 teams in Division 1, Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran ninth in 2AA, Pacifica Christian is fourth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin 11th in 3AA and La Habra is second and Newport Harbor eighth in 3A.
PHOTOS: Segerstrom captures Golden West League victory over Westminster
Claudia Solis of Segerstrom lays up the ball as Westminster’s Sonia Majid defends. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s girls basketball team opened up Golden West League play Friday night, defeating Westminster 48-42 at Segerstrom. The Jaguars (11-6, 1-0) were led by sophomore...
PHOTOS: Woodbridge holds off Irvine’s comeback bid in final seconds for PCL win
Woodbridge’s Stephen Lamp is defended by Cooper Stearns of Irvine Tuesday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Woodbridge High School’s boys basketball team held off a late threat by Irvine to capture a 44-43 Pacific Coast League victory over the Vaqueros Tuesday night on senior night at Woodbridge.
Major change planned for second round of Pacific Coast League boys basketball
Ryan Abaye of Northwood brings the ball up as Ethan Fu of Woodbridge defends Friday night. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Northwood and Woodbridge boys basketball teams played a hotly-contested Pacific Coast League game at Woodbridge Friday night in front of a big crowd. The stands were nearly package for the contest.
A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing
The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
Rancho Mission Viejo Announces Opening of More Rienda Homes
People looking to buy a home in the Rienda development now have more options. Officials with Rancho Mission Viejo announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that the second phase for the new residential community is now open. A total of 279 homes in four new neighborhoods are now eligible to purchase.
Andrew N. Hamilton sworn in as Orange County’s 12th Auditor-Controller
(SANTA ANA, CA) – Andrew N. Hamilton, CPA, was sworn in earlier this month as the 12th Orange County Auditor-Controller, officially taking office at noon January 2, 2023. Mr. Hamilton won the election for the office in June 2022. “I am pleased to begin my term as the independently...
City Honors Fallen Firefighter with Memorial, Park Bench Dedication
About a hundred people gathered at Vista Hermosa Sports Park on Friday evening, Jan. 6, to recognize the sacrifices and humanity of Jonathan Flagler, the San Clemente resident and firefighter who died in the line of duty a year ago. Flagler’s name was emblazoned across dozens of shirts and hoodies...
A pedestrian in Costa Mesa was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle
A pedestrian was seriously injured on Monday night, in Costa Mesa, after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. The crash happened at Irvine Avenue and 18th Street, at about 6 p.m. The pedestrian was crossing the street when they were struck by the vehicle.
L.A. man involved in several violent O.C. robberies gets a 7-year prison sentence
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 44-year-old Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to three felony counts of robbery and one felony count of attempted robbery in connection with a robbery spree that targeted convenience stores across Southern California in July. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was immediately sentenced...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 11, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Mostly sunny skies are forecast until the...
Seal Beach alerts to Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for tonight and into tomorrow
National Weather Service has issued the following Hazardous Weather Condition Alerts:. Sandbag stations are located at Marina Park, Fire Station #44, and 200 completed sandbags were constructed by West County CERT and made available to the public in the 8th Street Beach Lot (800 Ocean Avenue) To receive real-time updates,...
Street racer convicted for a fatal hit and run in Irvine
Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, was convicted this week for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine. A mistrial was declared as the jurors deadlocked 9-3 on more serious charges that included second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Attorneys will return to court on Jan. 20 to consider how to proceed with the other charges.
Retired police chief elected as the new Chair of the OCTA
ORANGE – Yorba Linda Mayor Gene Hernandez was unanimously elected today as the new Chairman of the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors, responsible for planning, funding, and delivering transportation improvement projects and public transit for all of Orange County. Chairman Hernandez served as the OCTA board’s Vice...
Garden Grove native serves aboard USS Nimitz
Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class John Nguyen, from Garden Grove, Calif., performs oil analysis aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Huntington Beach native cuts stoppers from a highline aboard USS Nimitz deployed in Philippine Sea
U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Travis Zenk, from Huntington Beach, Calif., cuts stoppers from a highline in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered...
Year of the Cat: Supervisor Andrew Do hosts annual OC Tet Festival
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do will host the Orange County Tet Festival at Mile Square Park on January 20 – 22nd to celebrate the Year of the Cat. “Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, is the most important celebration in the Vietnamese community,” explains Supervisor Andrew Do. “It is a time for families to gather and honor the sacrifices of our ancestors.”
