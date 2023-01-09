ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Habra, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran opens Empire League play with home victory over Tustin

Crean Lutheran’s Kaiden Bailey drives the lane Tuesday as Tustin’s Johnny Sagarino defends. No. 21 is Carson Jue. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano and Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team opened defense of the Empire League title with a 52-45 victory over...
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County boys basketball teams earn high rankings in CIF polls

A number of Orange County high school teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Foothill and JSerra are among the top 13 teams in Division 1, Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran ninth in 2AA, Pacifica Christian is fourth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin 11th in 3AA and La Habra is second and Newport Harbor eighth in 3A.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Segerstrom captures Golden West League victory over Westminster

Claudia Solis of Segerstrom lays up the ball as Westminster’s Sonia Majid defends. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s girls basketball team opened up Golden West League play Friday night, defeating Westminster 48-42 at Segerstrom. The Jaguars (11-6, 1-0) were led by sophomore...
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

Major change planned for second round of Pacific Coast League boys basketball

Ryan Abaye of Northwood brings the ball up as Ethan Fu of Woodbridge defends Friday night. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Northwood and Woodbridge boys basketball teams played a hotly-contested Pacific Coast League game at Woodbridge Friday night in front of a big crowd. The stands were nearly package for the contest.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing

The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
localocnews.com

Rancho Mission Viejo Announces Opening of More Rienda Homes

People looking to buy a home in the Rienda development now have more options. Officials with Rancho Mission Viejo announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that the second phase for the new residential community is now open. A total of 279 homes in four new neighborhoods are now eligible to purchase.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

City Honors Fallen Firefighter with Memorial, Park Bench Dedication

About a hundred people gathered at Vista Hermosa Sports Park on Friday evening, Jan. 6, to recognize the sacrifices and humanity of Jonathan Flagler, the San Clemente resident and firefighter who died in the line of duty a year ago. Flagler’s name was emblazoned across dozens of shirts and hoodies...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 11, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Mostly sunny skies are forecast until the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Street racer convicted for a fatal hit and run in Irvine

Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, was convicted this week for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine. A mistrial was declared as the jurors deadlocked 9-3 on more serious charges that included second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Attorneys will return to court on Jan. 20 to consider how to proceed with the other charges.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Retired police chief elected as the new Chair of the OCTA

ORANGE – Yorba Linda Mayor Gene Hernandez was unanimously elected today as the new Chairman of the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors, responsible for planning, funding, and delivering transportation improvement projects and public transit for all of Orange County. Chairman Hernandez served as the OCTA board’s Vice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove native serves aboard USS Nimitz

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class John Nguyen, from Garden Grove, Calif., performs oil analysis aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Year of the Cat: Supervisor Andrew Do hosts annual OC Tet Festival

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do will host the Orange County Tet Festival at Mile Square Park on January 20 – 22nd to celebrate the Year of the Cat. “Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, is the most important celebration in the Vietnamese community,” explains Supervisor Andrew Do. “It is a time for families to gather and honor the sacrifices of our ancestors.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy