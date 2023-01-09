Prince Harry Says He Believed Princess Diana Might Still Be Alive Until He Was 23: ‘I Had Huge Amounts of Hope’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Says Prince William & Kate Middleton's Romance Made Him Question Future With Ex Chelsy Davy
Prior to his romance with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry admitted that watching his brother, Prince William, fall in love with his wife, Kate Middleton, made him question his future with his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare, the royal got candid about how his older sibling’s relationship made him question whether Davy, whom he dated for six years, could be his future wife, a sentiment he said came from the fun times the four shared together.“Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with...
New Book Claims Prince William Made Sure Prince Harry Didn't Get To Say Goodbye To The Queen
Just off the heels of the intense documentary "Harry and Meghan" Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare" is set to hit the shelves on January 10. It promises to divulge even more startling information about the royal family. Many of the truths that were revealed in the documentary focused a lot...
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
epicstream.com
Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
Body Language Expert Calls 1 ‘Harry & Meghan’ Scene a ‘Reminder’ of ‘How Smart’ Kate Middleton Is With Her Children
Prince Harry remembered a childhood photocall in 'Harry & Meghan' which resulted in a body language expert praising Kate Middleton's choice to take photos of her and Prince William's children.
Author Explains Meghan Markle’s ‘Astonishing’ Expectation of Seeing Dying Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral
Meghan Markle expected to go to Balmoral Castle hours before Queen Elizabeth's death in what an author called an 'astonishing' move given Meghan Markle previously rejected invites to the estate.
The Gloves Are Off: Palace Will Release ‘Critical’ Report of Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle After Netflix Docuseries, Expert Believes
Here's why an expert is convinced the royals are finally going to release the report of the findings into claims that Meghan Markle bullied her staffers.
netflixjunkie.com
“Very hurt” – Prince William Is ‘Absolutely Apoplectic’ After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put the royal family’s international reputation at stake with their bombshell Netflix docuseries. The six-episode Harry & Meghan has been absolutely tormenting for the House of Windsor as the Sussexes labeled the senior members as liars, bullies, and insecure. Meanwhile, Prince William was the prime target.
What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator
Here's the reason why a royal commentator believes the Duke of Sussex won't mention one major revelation in his book that fans have been waiting for.
People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters
Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Become ‘Most Unpopular Couple in Modern British Monarchy History,’ Commentator Says Following New Poll Numbers
New polls have shown just how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has plummeted. While another popular royal mentioned in Harry’s memoir is losing some favorable points.
Kate Middleton Sends Subtle Message That Debunks Meghan Markle’s Royal Dress Protocol Claim
Kate Middleton wore the same color as Zara Tindell, Princess Charlotte, and her sister Pippa at the Christmas carol concert, which debunked Meghan Markle's claim about royals dress protocol.
Voices: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor
Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...
netflixjunkie.com
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Former Royal Butler Grant Harrold Says Prince Harry Was Always a ‘Strong-Willed Character’: ‘He Did Things He Wanted to Do’
A former royal butler says Prince Harry is an independent thinker. According to him, the Harry he knew was always "strong willed" and did as he pleased.
Prince Harry ‘Wanted to Go Home’ After Seeing Prince William at Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Harry reportedly recalled seeing Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral in his 'Spare' memoir, noting changes in his brother's appearance before asking himself one question.
Prince Harry Reveals Prince William Was 'Tormented' By Their Father's Affair With Camilla Parker Bowles
Prince Harry revealed the pain and "tremendous guilt" his elder brother, Prince William, felt after discovering the truth about their father's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare. Addressing his mother's famous 1995 declaration to Martin Bashir that she discovered that there were "three people" in her marriage to Prince Charles — now known as King Charles III — Harry stated that Princess Diana had mistakenly left himself and William "out of the equation." "We didn’t understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough, we sensed the presence...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 4