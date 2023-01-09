ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine bans TikTok, other Chinese-operated apps on state-owned devices

By Daniel Griffin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

**Related Video Above from March 2022: Is TikTok harming kids’ mental health? Multi-state investigation seeks answers.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order banning TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps on electronic devices used by government employees.

DeWine issued the executive order Sunday, just after being sworn in for his second term.

The order prohibits “any social media application, channel, and platform that is owned by an entity located in China and accessing the website of any social media application, channel, and platform that is owned by an entity located in China.”

DeWine OKs photo ID requirement, other election restrictions

In addition to TikTok, the order specifically names the following websites and apps:

  • Tencent QQ
  • Tencent Video
  • QQ International (QQi)
  • Qzone
  • WeChat
  • Weibo
  • Xiao HongShu
  • Zhihu
  • Meituan
  • Toutiao
  • Alipay
  • Xiami Music
  • Tiantian Music
  • DingTalkfDing Ding
  • Douban
  • RenRen
  • Youku/Tudou
  • Little Red Book
  • Zhihu

The order states that the ban is in response to the apps engaging in “surreptitious data privacy and cybersecurity practices to include collecting personal information, behavioral use data, biometric data, and other data contained on the devices of its users.”

The order further states the Chinese Communist Party uses the apps as an “intelligence gathering mechanism.”

The second-most popular web domain in the world, TikTok is only behind Google in size, according to online performance and security company Cloudflare. The platform has been criticized for not regulating misinformation when it comes to new topics, with nearly one in five videos automatically suggested by TikTok containing misinformation .

New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023

The Biden administration and Congress have pushed to enact a ban similar to Ohio’s.

DeWine’s full executive order can be seen below.

Signed-Executive-Order-2023-03D Download

The ban was one of five executive orders signed by DeWine Sunday. In addition to the Chinese app ban, the other executive orders added nursing mothers to the state government’s antidiscrimination policy , established a youth mentorship program for state employees , creates the Ohio Mental Health Insurance Office in the Ohio Department of Insurance , and addresses educational and training needs to support continued economic development in the state.

DeWine’s ceremonial swearing-in for his second term is scheduled for noon Monday.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

