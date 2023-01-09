Read full article on original website
GINCC to host fundraising community cook-off
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new community event, The Small Town Showdown Community Cook-Off. The cook-off will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Negaunee Senior Citizens Center in downtown Negaunee during the Heikki Lunta Festival. Community members will prepare their recipes and face off against each other to earn the honor of “Best Recipe” in each of the four categories. There will also be a “Best Overall Recipe”.
Start the Cycle prepping for its summer season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle is already making preparations for its summer season. ‘Start the Cycle’ is a group cycling program based in Marquette County that introduces youth to summer and winter biking. The group is in the process of finding participants and volunteers to help during their summer season.
‘Eh Winter Experience’ event registration is now open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until the beginning of February, you can sign up for the 3rd annual Eh Winter Experience. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Noquemanon South Trails. It will feature snow biking, snowshoeing, and skiing races.
Negaunee’s forthcoming Italian restaurant combining authentic flavors, regional cuisine
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to downtown Negaunee to check out the current status of an upcoming Italian restaurant. In the spirit of good food, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson get into a heated debate about what is and isn’t a sandwich.
Feeding America visits Marquette for first delivery of 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America’s Mobile Food Pantry visited Marquette for the first delivery of the year. The truck delivered enough food Wednesday to feed 360 families in need. 27 volunteers loaded the food into participants’ cars at the Berry Events Center. Volunteers say the “season of...
Innovate Marquette to host ‘Tech Talk’ Thursday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette is continuing its ‘Tech Talks’ series this Thursday. Tech Talks is a program that brings technology-focused entrepreneurs to speak to the public. Thursday will feature Ben Van Den Broeck, the owner of ArtLab 3D Printing. Innovate Marquette says they host Tech Talks...
Dickinson County woodworking non-profit prepares to welcome new members, begin workshops
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County non-profit group is looking to share its knowledge on woodworking with the community. Organizers said the satisfaction of completing a project by hand can be a stress reliever for many. What started out as a hobby for Tom Wender has turned into...
Peter White Public Library looking for donations for ‘Prom Dress Swap’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prom season is almost here and the Peter White Public Library is looking to make it more affordable. The library is holding its second annual ‘Prom Dress Swap.’. The library is accepting donations of prom dresses now and when you donate one, you’ll get a...
Marquette Recreational Tours offers private, guided winter adventures
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette can be a recreational paradise in the winter, but not so much for people who lack specific sporting equipment. A Marquette-based recreation guide wants to help you enjoy the outdoors, regardless of your skills or abilities. With Jessica Straczowski of Marquette Recreational Tours, there’s no...
Home Builders Association of the UP to host 6th annual Wild Game Dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P.’s Wild Game Dinner is returning for another year. The event is a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula. “On the menu will be bison tips, elk stroganoff, and salmon with a...
Bothwell Middle School seventh grade hosts annual ancient civilization museum
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Bothwell Middle School hosted its annual seventh-grade ancient civilization museum in the school’s cafeteria. The museum consists of student-made projects related to ancient civilization themes. Ancient civilization is part of the school’s seventh-grade curriculum and is one of two museums the school hosts all year. Bothwell’s Assistant Principal Marc Vanwelsenaers said students were tasked with explaining to their parents exactly what their projects are about.
The Ryan Report - Jan. 8, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of January speaking with Huron Mountain Bakery owner, John Schiedt. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Schiedt to discuss the history of the bakery and how the business has evolved over the years into a staple of the community.
Mustang Food Share reduces stigma surrounding food pantries
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County school has launched a new type of pantry program aimed at removing the stigma surrounding food pantries. Munising Middle and High School launched the Mustang Food Share program which provides free healthy food for all students. It has a ‘freedge’ where students can take fresh food as needed.
Dickinson County sportsmen club to host annual gun and knife show Friday and Saturday
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A gun and knife show will return this weekend to Dickinson County. United Sportsmen’s Club Inc. has hosted gun and knife shows for more than 40 years. The proceeds will go towards keeping the club operational and other civic and community events. The club...
Aaron Harper, pioneer in Dickinson County radio broadcasting, dies at 76.
IRON MOUNTAIN Mich. (WLUC) - A pioneer of radio broadcasting in Dickinson County has died. Arron Harper worked at WJNR, or Results Broadcasting, for nearly 50 years. He died on Sunday at the age of 76. When the station went on the air in 1972, he was the first voice. Staff said WJNR was the first FM radio station in the U.P.
MQT Nutrition diverting food waste with salads of the week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MQT Nutrition is keeping you on track with your health goals through new menu items and is working on its own resolution in the process. More on that but first, stories of the day. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson discuss the New York Times predicted lifestyle...
Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community came out to discuss the future of Gwinn Area Community Schools Wednesday evening. Superintendent Brandon Bruce said his goal is to utilize one K-12 school. With declining enrollment, Bruce said the three current buildings--Gwinn Middle & High School, Gilbert Elementary and KI...
UPAWS partners with veterinary clinics for annual Spay Day
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County animal shelter is teaming up with veterinary clinics to help pet owners spay and neuter their animals and save money too. UPAWS and partnering veterinarian offices are once again participating in spay day. It is part of a national campaign and despite its name is more than just one day.
New educational resources available at Dickinson County Library
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - New educational resources are available for parents at the Dickinson County Library. The library purchased 10 “launchpad” tablets thanks to a grant from the Dickinson Area Community Foundation. So far, seven tablets have already been checked out. Each tablet has age-specific educational activities....
New bag scanner saves time and privacy at Delta County Airport
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport now has a piece of equipment you can find at any major airport. A new bag scanner means TSA no longer needs to search every bag by hand - it saves time and is less invasive. “You’ll see your baggage be handled...
