The State Must Take on Frankensteining Before More Affordable Apartments Vanish

Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
State Announces Energy Affordability Guarantee
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the state will invest in energy affordability, clean and efficient buildings, and clean water during her State of the State yesterday, January 10th. The proposal will help New Yorker’s via the Energy Affordable Guarantee, to never pay more than 6% of their income on electricity....
Hochul plans to force building of affordable housing on Long Island
Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spur the construction of 800,000 units of affordable housing in and around New York City — and especially on Long Island — by letting state officials overrule the development decisions of local governments. In her State of the State speech Tuesday, Hochul also said she favored mandating that neighborhoods within half a mile of MTA subway and railroad stations be rezoned if they don’t already allow multifamily housing in two- to four-story buildings. Hochul set a three-year goal of increasing the housing stock in downstate communities by 3% each over three years, compared to 1% during the...
New NY bill would track and tax vacation rentals
Albany, N.Y. — In recent years, as short-term rentals like Airbnbs have proliferated in high-tourism regions, some localities have sought to regulate their impact on housing prices and also capture their tax revenue potential. But many have run into problems, namely a lack of resources to enforce regulations and pushback from residents and landlord groups who have profited handsomely.
Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives for solar across the board
According to Schulte this is one of the longest extensions of federal tax incentives in recent memory.
Hochul's pledge to not increase income tax draws progressive rebuke
A pledge to not increase New York's personal income tax this year by Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled an early start to a broader debate coming in the state budget. Hochul in her State of the State address on Tuesday said another increase in the income tax, the primary driver of revenue for New York's state government, shouldn't be included in a budget ahead of a potential recession.
Experts say the success of Gov. Hochul’s plan to house New Yorkers with mental illness will hinge on staffing, long-term options
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has not weighed in on whether she will support the creation of a $250 million state housing voucher program proposed for the state budget. We found three cities that have enacted similar plans and asked how it went. [ more › ]
It’s time to crack down on NY’s predatory nursing home operators (Guest Opinion by Richard J. Mollot)
Richard J. Mollot is executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving quality of care, quality of life and dignity for elderly and disabled people in nursing homes, assisted living and other residential settings. The coalition is based in New York City. More...
Strengthen Nonprofits Providing Key Services by Reducing Administrative Burdens, Report Says
The nonprofit providers New York City and State contract to deliver essential human services spend hundreds of thousands of hours and millions of dollars each year filing paperwork and performing repetitive administrative tasks in order to receive government funding. That's because of compounded inefficiencies built up across a largely decentralized...
Hochul announces EmPower Plus program to improve home heating
Long-term energy goals include eliminating sales of any new fossil-fuel-powered heating equipment by 2030.
Advocates in New York want expanded fund for workers not covered by aid
Two years ago, New York lawmakers agreed to what was known as the excluded workers fund — a pot of money meant to aid a pool of workers, many of them undocumented, who did not receive federal aid for people who lost their jobs. Now, advocates like Jessica Maxwell...
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
Cigarette tax could rise in New York with push for 'tobacco-free' generation
The cigarette tax in New York would increase by $1 and ban all flavored tobacco products would be in place under a proposal announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address. The proposal is meant to create a "tobacco free generation" as fewer and fewer...
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NYC could drop speed limits below 25 mph under Hochul proposal
The drivers of these cars could be forced to slow down under a proposal put forth by Gov. Hochul on Tuesday. Current state law prohibits the city from setting speed limits below 25 mph, or 15 mph in school zones. [ more › ]
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Hochul says NY bail reform laws need improvements
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite strong critique of New York’s bail reform in recent years, Gov. Kathy Hochul stood by it during her State of the State Address on Tuesday, though she said there was room for change. Hochul has previously said blaming bail laws for crime is “absurd.” She reiterated Tuesday that bail reform […]
Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
AARP NY Says NO to NYC’s Medicare Advantage Scheme: ‘A Promise Made Should be a Promise Kept’
NEW YORK, N.Y. – AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel issued the following statement today ahead of AARP New York’s testimony to the New York City Council Committee on Civil Service and Labor in opposition to Intro 0874, which would weaken health insurance coverage for city employees, city retirees, and their dependents:
State of the State: New York Gov. Hochul announces new climate proposals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced significant new climate proposals during her State of the State address Tuesday, including a first-in-the-nation pilot program that would effectively cap electricity bills for some low-income families. Hochul’s plans call for wide-spanning efforts to improve energy affordability, reduce greenhouse gas emissions...
