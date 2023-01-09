ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The State Must Take on Frankensteining Before More Affordable Apartments Vanish

By Jodie Leidecker, Edward Ratliff, & Sue Susman
Gotham Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
wxhc.com

State Announces Energy Affordability Guarantee

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the state will invest in energy affordability, clean and efficient buildings, and clean water during her State of the State yesterday, January 10th. The proposal will help New Yorker’s via the Energy Affordable Guarantee, to never pay more than 6% of their income on electricity....
New York Post

Hochul plans to force building of affordable housing on Long Island

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spur the construction of 800,000 units of affordable housing in and around New York City — and especially on Long Island — by letting state officials overrule the development decisions of local governments. In her State of the State speech Tuesday, Hochul also said she favored mandating that neighborhoods within half a mile of MTA subway and railroad stations be rezoned if they don’t already allow multifamily housing in two- to four-story buildings. Hochul set a three-year goal of increasing the housing stock in downstate communities by 3% each over three years, compared to 1% during the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

New NY bill would track and tax vacation rentals

Albany, N.Y. — In recent years, as short-term rentals like Airbnbs have proliferated in high-tourism regions, some localities have sought to regulate their impact on housing prices and also capture their tax revenue potential. But many have run into problems, namely a lack of resources to enforce regulations and pushback from residents and landlord groups who have profited handsomely.
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul's pledge to not increase income tax draws progressive rebuke

A pledge to not increase New York's personal income tax this year by Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled an early start to a broader debate coming in the state budget. Hochul in her State of the State address on Tuesday said another increase in the income tax, the primary driver of revenue for New York's state government, shouldn't be included in a budget ahead of a potential recession.
Gotham Gazette

Strengthen Nonprofits Providing Key Services by Reducing Administrative Burdens, Report Says

The nonprofit providers New York City and State contract to deliver essential human services spend hundreds of thousands of hours and millions of dollars each year filing paperwork and performing repetitive administrative tasks in order to receive government funding. That's because of compounded inefficiencies built up across a largely decentralized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout

As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NEW YORK STATE
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
PIX11

Hochul says NY bail reform laws need improvements

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite strong critique of New York’s bail reform in recent years, Gov. Kathy Hochul stood by it during her State of the State Address on Tuesday, though she said there was room for change. Hochul has previously said blaming bail laws for crime is “absurd.” She reiterated Tuesday that bail reform […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oswego County Today

Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

State of the State: New York Gov. Hochul announces new climate proposals

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced significant new climate proposals during her State of the State address Tuesday, including a first-in-the-nation pilot program that would effectively cap electricity bills for some low-income families. Hochul’s plans call for wide-spanning efforts to improve energy affordability, reduce greenhouse gas emissions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy