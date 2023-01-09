Read full article on original website
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
fox29.com
Officials: 14 dogs rescued from dog fighting home in Delaware; 5 suspects arrested
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A horrifying discovery led to over a dozen dogs being taken to safety, but has ended with one dying and another five seriously injured. Police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home on the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Sussex County this weekend.
WBOC
Man Sent to Hospital Following Overnight Shooting in Milford
MILFORD, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after he was shot overnight Wednesday in Milford. Police say that an 18-year-old man was shot in his left leg after an unknown rear passenger got out of a car and opened fire in the 500 block of Truitt Avenue. The victim ran from the scene.
WGMD Radio
Overnight Shooting in Milford
Police were called overnight to a home on West Street in Milford around 2:30 after a shooting occurred on Truitt Avenue. An 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police say he approached the vehicle and someone in the back seat came out of the vehicle and opened fire on the 18-year-old. The teen after being shot was able to get away from that area. EMS responded to the scene and took him to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment. After the victim was stabilized at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, he was transferred to Christiana Hospital. Milford Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has any information should contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.
Cape Gazette
Crushers taking over Port 251 space in Rehoboth Beach
Crabs, crushes and ice cream are summer staples in the Cape Region, and Rehoboth Beach’s newest restaurant venture will be featuring all three beginning this spring. Local restaurateur Bryan Derrickson recently announced he would be opening Crushers in the restaurant space on Rehoboth Avenue that has been Port 251 for the past few summers. In addition to Crushers, Derrickson announced Cup’r Cone would be opening an ice cream stand in the small building on the opposite side of the parking lot.
WBOC
Campground Owner Issued Violation for Wastewater Issues
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The owner of a campground community in Sussex County has been issued a violation from the Delaware Department of Resources and Environmental Control for improper wastewater discharge. DNREC says after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven Campground Community near Lincoln,...
5 men charged in Seaford dog fighting; 14 dogs rescued
Five men have been arrested in Seaford and charged with three felonies each for dog fighting. In the process, 12 dogs were rescued, according to a press release from the state Office of Animal Welfare. The charges came after that office and Delaware State Police raided a residence in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford Sunday at 2 ... Read More
Cape Gazette
New Price in Coastal Club – 19117 Cavendish Way, Lewes
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Coastal Elegance best describes this light, bright and open twin home in the Prince Edward neighborhood within Coastal Club. This home is all you’ve dreamed of, boasting a covered front porch and a spacious first-floor primary suite with two closets and views of the woods and backyard. The primary bath has a tiled shower, two sinks and tile floor. The oversized great room has a warm gas fireplace, hardwood floors and a wall of windows also overlooking the woods in the backyard of this premium lot! The original owners picked this lot for privacy in the backyard and a larger overall property to enjoy, and a huge bonus is the open space across the street for more privacy, nature and room to roam. Upper-level quartz sets off the gleaming white kitchen and counter-height breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances and so many upgrades make this a kitchen you’ll enjoy cooking in. Upstairs is a large loft that could be enjoyed as a family room or an office. There is a 2nd bedroom with an adjacent bathroom which could be a 2nd floor owners suite just by adding a door to the entry hall. This bedroom also walks out onto the second-level balcony overlooking the landscaped open space across the street. Two more guest rooms share a generously sized and appointed hall bath. DON’T MISS THE WALK-UP ATTIC! This home has easily reachable and abundant storage. The garage offers a hose bib to wash your own car. Enjoy evenings on the patio or mornings outside with your coffee in any of the three outdoor living spaces. And if you'd like more outdoor space, many neighbors have screened porches etc. so with HOA approval it will be easy to expand on the outdoor living space in the backyard. This fabulous property is located in Lewes’ most amenity-rich community that also includes the most open space in the area. Coastal Club amenities include a large infinity pool with swim up bar, waterslide and splash pad, indoor pool, tennis courts, 3-mile nature walking/running/biking trail, dog park, community garden plots, pool tables, fitness room, and a clubhouse with catering by Big Fish Grille. Live the Club life with activities each week like yoga, Pilates, aerobics, canasta, poker, mah-jong, crafting, lunch groups and more.This incredible opportunity would make a killer weekly rental. Contact us for more details. Owners are DE Licensed Realtors.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC issues Notice of Violation to campground community for wastewater issues
The owner of the Pine Haven Campground Community is issued a Notice of Violation for ongoing wastewater issues. DNREC issued the violations Tuesday after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within Pine Haven near Lincoln in Sussex County. The Notice of Violation faulted the Beach Bungalows DE,...
WMDT.com
14 dogs rescued, five people charged following dog fighting investigation
SEAFORD, Del. – Five people have been charged after more than a dozen dogs were rescued over the weekend. At around 2 p.m. Sunday, Delaware State Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford. It was discovered that multiple people at the property were actively engaging in dog fighting.
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE! Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - Only Minutes to the Beaches in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park!
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site where no homes can be built behind it, featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
WMDT.com
New traffic signal to be activated in Worcester Co.
BERLIN, Md. – A new traffic signal will soon be active in Worcester County. On Saturday, January 14th, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will activate a new signal at the Route 113 and MD 818 (Main Street) intersection in Berlin. The signal will be in flash-only mode for 72 hours beginning Saturday to give motorists a chance to get used to its operation. Portable changeable message signs will also be in place to alert motorists of the new signal.
WMDT.com
Police: Millsboro man crashes car, tries to steal another
LEWES, Del. – A Millsboro man is behind bars on DUI charges after police say he crashed his car and tried to steal another early Wednesday morning. According to police, the incident began as a vehicle crash investigation shortly before 12:30 a.m., on John J. Williams Highway, east of Dorman Road. When troopers arrived at the scene, it was learned that the driver of a red Cadillac Escalade had fled the scene on foot after he hit the back of an unoccupied construction truck that was parked on the shoulder. As he fled from the area, the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Richard Mullins, allegedly tried to steal another work truck, but the worker was able to remove the keys from the ignition before he could leave.
Cape Gazette
Houston-White Co. thrived in Millsboro
Houston-White Co. was a mill and basket company founded in the late 19th century that thrived in the early 20th century in Millsboro. The large campus was located off Washington Street/Main Street and Monroe Street along the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Today, the site is across from Millsboro Town Hall and home to Brandywine Village Apartments, First Shore Federal and Tidemark Federal Credit Union. Houston-White was incorporated in 1905 by Sen. Henry Houston and William White. As the lumber business grew, they expanded their reach throughout the entire Eastern Seaboard and furthered their operations with a second mill in Lumberton, N.C. It wasn’t before they discovered a unique method of making agricultural baskets that would have a major impact on agricultural shipping throughout the entire United States.
WMDT.com
Lewes canal hit with another delay
Lewes, Del. – Canal restoration efforts hitting another delay in Lewes. Construction was expected to be complete this month. Previously a bridge that was there for 100 years has been removed. The project aims to restore the canal to what it originally looked like and rebuild the embankment, and canal to allow for a much wider passageway. DelDOT tells 47 ABC last spring the project was halted due to a fisheries restriction between March and the fall, which means soil from the site can only be moved in the winter, making for much harder work in the colder temperatures.
Cape Gazette
Unit 609. SOLD by Bill Cullin, #1 Selling Realtor at The Henlopen, The Premier Oceanfront Building In Rehoboth! Closed at: $1,625,000. Visit: TheHenlopen.com, on the first page of Google!
I have sold more units there than any other realtor or team combined in Delaware. I am not a team; I work directly with you. I provide you with unmatched marketing with additional online and print ads in publications such as the Cape Gazette, Washington Post, and Bethesda Magazine. No other realtor has the knowledge, experience, is as detail oriented or effective with well over 40 past transactions at The Henlopen, exceeding the volume of any team in Delaware. No other agent or team can represent you better!
WBOC
Construction to Begin at the Intersection of US 113 and SR 14
MILFORD, Del.-The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the start of construction of intersection improvements at US 113 and SR 14 (North Front Street) in Milford. Improvements will include the addition/enhancement of the turning lane on westbound SR 14, bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and traffic signal equipment upgrades. According to DELDOT,...
Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Attempted Vehicle Theft
The Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Richard Mullins of Millsboro, Delaware after he crashed his car and attempted to steal another in the Lewes area early this morning. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Attempted Vehicle Theft appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
WMDT.com
Ocean City Fire Department mourns loss of former deputy fire chief
Ocean City, MD- The Ocean City Fire Department is mourning the loss of their former Deputy Fire Chief John E. Fisher III. Deputy Chief Fisher passed away on Saturday, January 7th. Fisher joined the OCFD in 1993 where her served the town and citizens of Worcester county for many years....
