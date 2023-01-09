Read full article on original website
Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after 2022 season
Monday’s title game marked the end of the 2022 season, one where Alabama finished with an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) and as Sugar Bowl champions. As another year passes, BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at where the Crimson Tide ranks in several statistical categories from a national and conference standpoint now that another college football season has come to a close.
Auburn Plainsman
Tigers take care of business in Oxford
Previous history didn’t seem to affect Bruce Pearl’s squad to much with No. 21 Auburn defeating Ole Miss 82-73 improving the Tiger’s conference record to 3-1 and overall record to 13-3. Despite being a rare road favorite, Auburn has struggled against Ole Miss since Kermit Davis took...
Alabama Basketball Makes Cut List for Multiple Top 2024 Recruits
Nate Oats is looking to bring in another strong class in 2024.
Auburn is getting a "college ready prospect" in Tyler Scott
Auburn fans need to be excited about what they are getting in Tyler Scott.
Look: Here's Where Nick Saban Ranked Alabama In Final Coaches Poll
You'll never guess where Nick Saban ranked Alabama in the final Coaches Poll of the season. We're joking. You absolutely know how Saban feels about his Crimson Tide. Saban ranked Georgia first and his Alabama Crimson Tide second in the final Coaches Poll of the season. He has TCU ...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka's Kavosiey Smoke transfers to Colorado
Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home. Smoke, one of the top running backs in the college transfer portal, has announced his commitment on Twitter to play at the University of Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders. As a graduate transfer, he will join the...
Alabama Didn’t Deserve to Make the Playoffs
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The complete, one-sided domination has many saying that the Crimson Tide deserved to be put in instead of TCU. And although the Horned Frogs proved to be a...
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen A. Smith congratulates wrong team as national champion on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
Stephen A. Smith made sure to congratulate the winner of the national championship on Tuesday’s show. The only problem was that it was the wrong team. Smith talked about how much of a disgrace the matchup between TCU and Georgia was, but praised Alabama instead of the Bulldogs. Here’s...
alabamanews.net
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Remains No. 5; Troy No. 19
The final AP College Football Poll of the 2022 season has Alabama holding steady at No. 5 despite its 45-20 Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State and Troy moving up from No. 23 to No. 19 after winning the Cure Bowl. Georgia is No. 1 with its perfect 15-0 season...
Alabama fans support National Championship game as Bulldogs keep trophy in SEC
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday’s National Championship Game is drawing a lot of local attention – even though no Alabama teams competed for the trophy. Packing out Walk-On’s in Hoover you could find Georgia, TCU and Alabama fans. “I’m an Alabama fan, but I’m supporting the SEC,” Alabama fan Kenico Rapley said. “We the best. […]
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup
LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
Yardbarker
Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice
Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn dominates in bounce-back win over Arkansas
Putting their loss to Georgia in the rear view, the Tigers ensued defeated Arkansas 72-59 with help from its veteran stars. “The key to the game was not turning it over,” said head coach Bruce Pearl. “The key to the game was understanding: 'let’s get a shot.' The other thing we emphasized was just take open shots.”
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ACES: Whitetail deer a ‘significant economic threat’ to Alabama’s row crop farmers
Whitetail deer are a "significant economic threat" to raw crop farmers across the state — that's according to a new report from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
aarp.org
Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard
The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
Perry County Politician Indicted for Voting Multiple Times in 2 Elections
A Democrat politician in Perry County has been indicted for voter fraud after he allegedly voted multiple times in two separate elections last year, district attorney Michael Jackson and Secretary of State John Merrill announced Wednesday. In a press release, the prosecutor and Alabama's outgoing election officer said Albert Turner,...
WSFA
Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers....
Auburn Plainsman
COLUMN | "How was your break?"
By now, most of us have probably forgotten the dreariness of college friend goodbyes and sunk into the habit of poor sleep schedules and hanging out with family and random high school friends. With the start of spring semester looming overhead, the week of “How was your break?” is also encroaching.
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
