Auburn, AL

247Sports

Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after 2022 season

Monday’s title game marked the end of the 2022 season, one where Alabama finished with an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) and as Sugar Bowl champions. As another year passes, BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at where the Crimson Tide ranks in several statistical categories from a national and conference standpoint now that another college football season has come to a close.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Tigers take care of business in Oxford

Previous history didn’t seem to affect Bruce Pearl’s squad to much with No. 21 Auburn defeating Ole Miss 82-73 improving the Tiger’s conference record to 3-1 and overall record to 13-3. Despite being a rare road favorite, Auburn has struggled against Ole Miss since Kermit Davis took...
AUBURN, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka's Kavosiey Smoke transfers to Colorado

Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home. Smoke, one of the top running backs in the college transfer portal, has announced his commitment on Twitter to play at the University of Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders. As a graduate transfer, he will join the...
BOULDER, CO
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Didn’t Deserve to Make the Playoffs

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The complete, one-sided domination has many saying that the Crimson Tide deserved to be put in instead of TCU. And although the Horned Frogs proved to be a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup

LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Yardbarker

Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice

Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn dominates in bounce-back win over Arkansas

Putting their loss to Georgia in the rear view, the Tigers ensued defeated Arkansas 72-59 with help from its veteran stars. “The key to the game was not turning it over,” said head coach Bruce Pearl. “The key to the game was understanding: 'let’s get a shot.' The other thing we emphasized was just take open shots.”
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ALABAMA STATE
aarp.org

Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard

The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers....
MONTGOMERY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

COLUMN | "How was your break?"

By now, most of us have probably forgotten the dreariness of college friend goodbyes and sunk into the habit of poor sleep schedules and hanging out with family and random high school friends. With the start of spring semester looming overhead, the week of “How was your break?” is also encroaching.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
MONTGOMERY, AL

