Warm weather hurting ski resorts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After lake effect snow hit the Buffalo New York region last month the recent warm spell has been great for some. But ski resorts in the area rely on the chill to make money and cold temperatures are crucial for keeping business alive.

“The last few days we did lose a little bit. A little lake effect snow would be nice maybe not six feet all at once, but we would always encourage lake effect to set up over Syracuse and south of Syracuse,” Peter Harris, Owner of Song Mountain Resort told 22News.

When there is a lack of snow ski resorts opt to make their own snow. A practice requiring temperatures to be in the low teens to single digits.

