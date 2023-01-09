Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
PFT’s NFL 2022 offensive rookie of the year: Brock Purdy
From Mr. Irrelevant to Offensive Rookie of the Year. Brock Purdy has had an extraordinary year. Purdy, the 49ers quarterback who started the season as the third-stringer, and ended up in the playoffs, is PFT’s pick for the NFL’s 2022 offensive rookie of the year. Just a few...
2022 NFL touchdown leaders for passing, receiving, more
Whether it was through the air, on the ground or in the return game, these players spent the bulk of 2022 in the endzone. This season’s NFL touchdown leaders featured some of the league’s biggest stars, along with a few up-and-comers. Between actual games and fantasy showdowns, these players were capable of swinging a matchup on a single play.
Without Zed Key, Ohio State looks for more from Felix Okpara
The challenge was physically smaller but no less demanding for Felix Okpara. Last Thursday, the 6-11, 220-pound center was thrust into the biggest role of his freshman season when starter Zed Key suffered a left shoulder sprain in the first four minutes of a home game against No. 1 Purdue. It led to...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Tyler Huntley (shoulder) not throwing at practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder) did not throw during the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media. The Ravens held Huntley out of their regular-season finale due to a sore shoulder, but it was believed to be mostly a precautionary move since they didn't really have anything to play for. Lamar Jackson (knee) remained sidelined on Wednesday and isn't expected to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Anthony Brown could start if Huntley is also out.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots, Falcons will coach 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl
The two teams that participated in Super Bowl LI during the 2016 NFL season will team up to run the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will coach at this year's Shrine Bowl, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coaching at the Shrine Bowl gives these teams...
NBC Sports
49ers optimistic Greenlaw, Banks can play vs. Seahawks
The 49ers appear optimistic that two starters will be available to get back in action on Saturday for the team's playoff opener at Levi's Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left guard Aaron Banks sat out the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. "Hopefully, we’ll get...
Comments / 0