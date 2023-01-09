ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

PFT’s NFL 2022 offensive rookie of the year: Brock Purdy

From Mr. Irrelevant to Offensive Rookie of the Year. Brock Purdy has had an extraordinary year. Purdy, the 49ers quarterback who started the season as the third-stringer, and ended up in the playoffs, is PFT’s pick for the NFL’s 2022 offensive rookie of the year. Just a few...
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL touchdown leaders for passing, receiving, more

Whether it was through the air, on the ground or in the return game, these players spent the bulk of 2022 in the endzone. This season’s NFL touchdown leaders featured some of the league’s biggest stars, along with a few up-and-comers. Between actual games and fantasy showdowns, these players were capable of swinging a matchup on a single play.
numberfire.com

Ravens' Tyler Huntley (shoulder) not throwing at practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder) did not throw during the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media. The Ravens held Huntley out of their regular-season finale due to a sore shoulder, but it was believed to be mostly a precautionary move since they didn't really have anything to play for. Lamar Jackson (knee) remained sidelined on Wednesday and isn't expected to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Anthony Brown could start if Huntley is also out.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots, Falcons will coach 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

The two teams that participated in Super Bowl LI during the 2016 NFL season will team up to run the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will coach at this year's Shrine Bowl, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coaching at the Shrine Bowl gives these teams...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

49ers optimistic Greenlaw, Banks can play vs. Seahawks

The 49ers appear optimistic that two starters will be available to get back in action on Saturday for the team's playoff opener at Levi's Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left guard Aaron Banks sat out the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. "Hopefully, we’ll get...
SEATTLE, WA

