Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder) did not throw during the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media. The Ravens held Huntley out of their regular-season finale due to a sore shoulder, but it was believed to be mostly a precautionary move since they didn't really have anything to play for. Lamar Jackson (knee) remained sidelined on Wednesday and isn't expected to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Anthony Brown could start if Huntley is also out.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO