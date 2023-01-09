ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor Public Schools says masks will be required for the next two weeks

By Sarah Grimmer, Chad Britton
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STBvQ_0k7vLCuh00

Sunday, Ann Arbor Public Schools sent out a Superintendent Health Advisory Update stating that "Masks are required while indoors in AAPS schools from January 9 - 20."

The district says they're making this decision as students return to class from winter break.

Ann Arbor Public School parent Andy Brosius spoke to 7 Action News about the update saying, "I was delighted to see it. My daughter has a serious heart condition, she’s had a handful of open heart surgeries and any disease, but particularly covid with its cardiac manifestations, is really dangerous for her."

Many parents we spoke to in Ann Arbor felt the same as Brosius, but not everyone.

One Ann Arbor parent told us, "I don’t think it should be required. If you feel more comfortable and people want to make it optional, than by all means, but I don’t think that anybody should be required to at this point."

We also posted on Facebook asking parents what they think and people posted comments such as, "We have vaccinated and masked for years. The result is minimal impact."

Differing opinions aside, respiratory illnesses have been a large concern in Michigan this winter with the trifecta of RSV, the flu, and covid-19 filling Children's Hospital Beds.

In Ann Arbor specifically illness in staff caused at least five schools to close down during the month of December.

Brosius showed us a letter they say they received the week before winter break. They read it saying; "The letter says that 20% or more of students in Madeline’s class were out sick, the letter suggested a number of measures to mitigate. Unfortunately none of those measures were masks."

Sunday's advisory advisory update says the goal of the mask mandate is to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses and related absenteeism.

It also notes that the CDC sites masking as a critical public health tool effective in preventing the spread of all respiratory illnesses.

"To reduce that exposure to the couple minutes that they’re eating in the lunch room I think will make a huge difference," said Brosius. "I hope that the district continues to make choices based on data and public health interest."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Wayne County health department recommends masks at K-12 schools for 2 weeks

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Public Health Division recommends masks at K-12 schools for at least two weeks.The department says the recommendation comes after the holiday season resulted in increased travel and indoor gatherings amid COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viruses spreading in the United States.Health officials say the masks are voluntary and temporary."The return from winter break presents a higher risk of transmission in the school-setting for not only COVID-19 but other respiratory viruses. Alongside vaccination, masks continue to be an effective tool to protect against the spread of these respiratory viruses," the department says...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

'Problem solver' prepares to lead Oxford schools amid shooting fallout

Oxford — Vickie Markavitch has arrived at new jobs with a tremendous amount of work to do on Day One. The former special education teacher turned superintendent was tapped in 2004 to take the helm and calm the upheaval at Oakland Schools after the intermediate school district's board fired its superintendent amid claims he paid more than $680,000 in secret buyouts and used staff development money for personal flying lessons.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor K9 officer dies from terminal illness

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that a retired K9 officer has passed away from a terminal illness. The K9 officer, Flex, joined the department in 2018 and partnered with Sgt. Jeffrey Shafer. The department says after Flex retired he lived with the Shafer family."We are thankful for K9 Flex's service to this department and ask that you keep the Shafer family in your thoughts," the police department said in a Facebook post.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state

Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Police activity at Ann Arbor homeless shelter raises concerns

Police activity at an Ann Arbor homeless shelter has raised concerns among members of the community. Executing “warrant sweeps” for non-violent offenses at places like the Delonis Center is against protocol at the Ann Arbor Police Department. This is to avoid discouraging people experiencing homelessness from utilizing their services.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Health officials say omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is most transmissible strain of COVID yet

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 variant is the most transmissible yet. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. CDC officials expressed concern in late December about a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 circulating during the holidays. That variant caused most of the new cases being reported in certain regions of the U.S. According to CNBC, XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced COVID cases for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% the week prior.
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

Social Media Threat Closes Adrian Public Schools Monday

Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools are closed today due to a threat posted on social media by a student. The Adrian Police Department said that they began their investigation at 7:11 AM. They said that a social media post threatened violence at Adrian High School. The posting stated...
ADRIAN, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Area Schools Staff Retirement/Resignations Announced in Board of Ed Agenda

The Saline Board of Education will adopt a human resources report within its agenda Tuesday. The consent agenda includes a human resources report from Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis. The report lists the following staffing changes:. Therese Birdsong, Saline High School teacher, June 9, retirement. William Elliot, Saline High School teacher,...
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy