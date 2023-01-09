ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023

By Colleen Guerry
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34rxEd_0k7vJKlF00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.

Whether these cons involve weight loss, work opportunities, phishing messages, or furry friends, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a few tips to help consumers avoid falling for any scams in 2023.

“This is the time of year when we encourage consumers to have a plan in place to avoid being scammed,” said Robyn Householder, the president and CEO of BBB Serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “The one thing we want consumers to remember is never to make a buying decision under pressure. Adhering to this tip can save you hundreds of dollars this year.”

Weight loss scams

If your goal for 2023 is to lose weight, the BBB urges you to beware of any products or free trials promoting fast or miraculous results.

2 bald eagles spotted in Alcoa Saturday morning

For example, if a product promises you will lose 10 or 20 pounds a week, officials said that should serve as a red flag.

Also, while free trials for weight loss supplements might sound tempting, you need to find out how long the trial lasts and how much you will pay once it’s over.

Employment scams

Plenty of people are seeking a new job for the new year, but make sure you don’t fall victim to an employment scam involving jobs that turn out to be fake.

If a job opportunity requires money from you upfront for job supplies, training fees, and applications, the BBB said it could be a scam.

Knoxville player wins $150K from Powerball feature

You should also watch out for small jobs that offer big money.

According to officials, if a potential employer “is promising outrageously good wages for what seems like simple tasks such as reshipping packages, stuffing envelopes, or answering phones,” consider this a red flag.

The BBB said scammers will use these “too-good-to-be-true offers” to try to steal your personal information through fake job applications, which can lead to long-term problems for you.

Phishing scams

According to the BBB, phishing scams and fraudulent messages are designed to grab your attention, as well as your personal information.

Whether it’s a text messages saying you must click a link to verify your account, or an email or call claiming your computer has been infected, officials said those may all be scams.

Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location

In order to confirm whether additional information is needed for your account, you should contact the business directly.

Puppy for sale scams

In the words of the BBB, “Purchasing a puppy is at an all-time high and can be an emotionally charged experience.”

According to officials, consumers are being scammed by online sellers who request money before letting the buyers meet the pet in person. Then, after the payment is made to the seller, the puppy is never shipped or available for pickup.

To avoid being scammed, the BBB recommends following these tips:

  • Arrange an in-person meeting with the prospective seller in order to inspect the pet. Most legitimate breeders will welcome the visit.
  • Never send money via wire transfer to people or companies you don’t know and trust.
  • Find out if there is a listing for the business or the breeder on the BBB’s website.
  • Consider visiting your local animal shelter. After all, many shelters are trying to help relieve animal stress and reduce overcrowding at their facilities by looking for fosters.

Before doing business with any company, you are encouraged to visit the BBB’s website and do some research. In addition, any suspected fraud should be reported to the BBB’s Scam Tracker , as well as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by filing an online complaint or calling 877-FTC-Help.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee author fakes own death, faces blacklash

A romance novelist has been accused of faking her own suicide after posting that she was alive two years after a social media status from her account announced her death, USA Today reported. Tennessee author fakes own death, faces blacklash. A romance novelist has been accused of faking her own...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters

With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.

Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 4:30-5 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 WATE 6 On Your Side. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side News at...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

7 million deadly doses of fentanyl seized in Tennessee last year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized 7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in Tennessee. “It’s a tragic and unfortunate number,” said DEA special agent Jeffrey Scott. “On the one hand, it speaks to the work that we’re doing. On the other hand, it speaks to the amount of fentanyl that’s actually washed across the United States right now.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy