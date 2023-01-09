Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Grant to fund new 24-hour Urgent Care Behavioral Health Center in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — After a year of planning, a Kalamazoo mental health agency is starting to spend a $550,000 grant that was allocated in February 2022. Implementing Funds: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental health needs in Kalamazoo County. Integrated Services of Kalamazoo, also known as ISK,...
WWMT
Serv Pro cleans up homeless encampment on Sprinkle Road, faces social media backlash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Serv Pro in Kalamazoo was hired to clean up a homeless encampment, according to Steve Meyer from Serv Pro. The encampment was on Sprinkle Road, north of Milham Avenue in Kalamazoo, in a wooded area. New this morning: Unresponsive baby dies at the hospital, Kalamazoo Public...
WWMT
National Day of Racial Healing events to take place in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Battle Creek are expected to celebrate the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17. The Battle Creek Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation, also known as TRHT, is honoring the National Day of Racial Healing with a series of events throughout the day, that will allow residents, organizations and local communities to come together.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest takes to the skies in mid-August
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mark your calendars! Kalamazoo's 11th annual Balloon Fest is coming back to Gull Meadow Farms this summer. The 11th annual celebration scheduled to take place Aug. 11-13, according to Gull Meadow Farms in a post on Facebook. 2020 Balloon Fest: Gull Meadow Farms is not hosting...
WWMT
Children's Nature Playscape names K-College grad as executive director
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Children’s Nature Playscape named a K-College graduate, who has family ties in the Kalamazoo area, as its first executive director, according to a Tuesday press release. Playscapes is a nature-inspired landscape for children 2-10 to engage in creative, unstructured, play with natural elements in a...
WWMT
911 services restored in several West Michigan counties
WEST MICHIGAN — Multiple counties across Michigan reported 911 outages and downed phone lines to emergency services. Investigation: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office warns of fake phone calls. As of 6 p.m., Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch, Calhoun County, and Newyago County reported that the issues have been resolved.
WWMT
Kalamazoo city attorney candidate James Porter withdraws from consideration
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search continues for a new Kalamazoo city attorney. Current candidate James Porter withdrew his name from consideration Monday, citing personal family matters as the reason for his withdrawal, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Tuesday. City Attorney finalists: Three finalists selected in...
WWMT
Frederik Meijer Gardens welcomes 14 millionth guest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park welcomed their 14-millionth guest to the park Monday. Opening in 1995, the Grand Rapids attraction has become internationally recognized as one of the top 45 museums in the world, officials said. 10 millionth guest: 10-millionth person expected to visit...
WWMT
Women plead guilty to stealing, trafficking diabetic test strips from Veteran's Affairs
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two women face time in prison after pleading guilty to participating in a multi-year, interstate conspiracy to transport and traffic diabetic test strips stolen from the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center to a Pennsylvania man, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Thefts from VA...
WWMT
Fennville Public Schools to offer grief counseling following students' deaths
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Fennville Public Schools opened its doors to students and families to meet with grief counselors and support staff following the tragic death of two students in the district, Superintendent Jim Greydanus said in a letter Monday. Investigation: Allegan County family of four dead in suspected...
WWMT
Holland man arraigned for allegedly threatening store employees with knives
HOLLAND, Mich. — An 82-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on charges related to a standoff at a Holland-area business. Deputies responded to a business on East Lakewood Boulevard, near Beeline Road, around 11 a.m. Monday in Holland, where a man armed with knives threatened store employees, according to the the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates 2-year-old's death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died after being reported unresponsive inside a Kalamazoo home Wednesday morning, police said. The toddler died at Bronson Methodist Hospital after officers started CPR on the child along East Stockbridge Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department...
WWMT
Funky Fresh: Lettuce to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — From Weird Al Yankovic to Nikki Glaser, more performances are coming to the Kalamazoo State Theatre to round out the start of 2023. Funk-fusion group Lettuce is scheduled to perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre Tuesday, March 21 during their Unify Tour, a representative from the State Theatre announced Wednesday.
WWMT
South Haven Area Emergency Services first female firefighter retires
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A firefighter who served 21 years, named a trailblazer for women in the emergency services, retired from South Haven Area Emergency Services, also known as SHAES. Dawn Hinz served her last shift this week and retired from her career position, a South Haven Area Emergency...
WWMT
Grand Rapids road crews clean up spillage in Walker
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What was believed to be an asphalt spill was not asphalt at all. Walker road crews worked to open up the roadways in Standale after a truck spilled wet soil from a pond dredging project on the road Tuesday, according to Walker Police Department. The.
WWMT
Edwardsburg increasing number of bus drivers following shortage
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Edwardsburg Public Schools is making changes to ensure students can get to the classroom. The district was forced to either close or go online four times before the holiday break because it did not have enough bus drivers. And it was only a few short...
WWMT
Battle Creek Central High School students get chance to learn about career paths
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Central High School freshman students had a chance to learn more about career paths Wednesday, according to Nate Hunt, Communications Manager for Battle Creek Public Schools. Funky Fresh: Lettuce to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre. Located in the high school gymnasium, students participated...
WWMT
Man speeds through Van Buren County, leading deputies on chase
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man led deputies on a high-speed chase through Van Buren County Wednesday until the county sheriff assisted in his arrest. The chase began around 8 a.m. when deputies attempted to stop 31-year-old Kevonte Mcneely's vehicle speeding on Country Road 681, near Country Road 376, according to the county sheriff's office.
WWMT
New Benton Harbor apartment complex accepting applicants ahead of spring opening
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A new apartment complex is on track to open this spring in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at WSJM Radio, the new Emma Jean Hull Flats on Riverview Drive is now accepting applications. The complex is a partnership between the city of...
WWMT
Avian flu, inflation raising egg prices
BARODA, Mich. (WSBT) — Prices at the grocery store have been climbing, but the real sticker shock lately has been on the price of eggs. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, we are spending 2 dollars more now than we did in January of 2021 for a dozen of eggs.
Comments / 0