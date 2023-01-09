ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Day of Racial Healing events to take place in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Battle Creek are expected to celebrate the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17. The Battle Creek Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation, also known as TRHT, is honoring the National Day of Racial Healing with a series of events throughout the day, that will allow residents, organizations and local communities to come together.
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest takes to the skies in mid-August

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mark your calendars! Kalamazoo's 11th annual Balloon Fest is coming back to Gull Meadow Farms this summer. The 11th annual celebration scheduled to take place Aug. 11-13, according to Gull Meadow Farms in a post on Facebook. 2020 Balloon Fest: Gull Meadow Farms is not hosting...
Children's Nature Playscape names K-College grad as executive director

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Children’s Nature Playscape named a K-College graduate, who has family ties in the Kalamazoo area, as its first executive director, according to a Tuesday press release. Playscapes is a nature-inspired landscape for children 2-10 to engage in creative, unstructured, play with natural elements in a...
911 services restored in several West Michigan counties

WEST MICHIGAN — Multiple counties across Michigan reported 911 outages and downed phone lines to emergency services. Investigation: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office warns of fake phone calls. As of 6 p.m., Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch, Calhoun County, and Newyago County reported that the issues have been resolved.
Kalamazoo city attorney candidate James Porter withdraws from consideration

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search continues for a new Kalamazoo city attorney. Current candidate James Porter withdrew his name from consideration Monday, citing personal family matters as the reason for his withdrawal, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Tuesday. City Attorney finalists: Three finalists selected in...
Frederik Meijer Gardens welcomes 14 millionth guest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park welcomed their 14-millionth guest to the park Monday. Opening in 1995, the Grand Rapids attraction has become internationally recognized as one of the top 45 museums in the world, officials said. 10 millionth guest: 10-millionth person expected to visit...
Holland man arraigned for allegedly threatening store employees with knives

HOLLAND, Mich. — An 82-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on charges related to a standoff at a Holland-area business. Deputies responded to a business on East Lakewood Boulevard, near Beeline Road, around 11 a.m. Monday in Holland, where a man armed with knives threatened store employees, according to the the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates 2-year-old's death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died after being reported unresponsive inside a Kalamazoo home Wednesday morning, police said. The toddler died at Bronson Methodist Hospital after officers started CPR on the child along East Stockbridge Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department...
Funky Fresh: Lettuce to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — From Weird Al Yankovic to Nikki Glaser, more performances are coming to the Kalamazoo State Theatre to round out the start of 2023. Funk-fusion group Lettuce is scheduled to perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre Tuesday, March 21 during their Unify Tour, a representative from the State Theatre announced Wednesday.
Grand Rapids road crews clean up spillage in Walker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What was believed to be an asphalt spill was not asphalt at all. Walker road crews worked to open up the roadways in Standale after a truck spilled wet soil from a pond dredging project on the road Tuesday, according to Walker Police Department. The.
Edwardsburg increasing number of bus drivers following shortage

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Edwardsburg Public Schools is making changes to ensure students can get to the classroom. The district was forced to either close or go online four times before the holiday break because it did not have enough bus drivers. And it was only a few short...
Man speeds through Van Buren County, leading deputies on chase

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man led deputies on a high-speed chase through Van Buren County Wednesday until the county sheriff assisted in his arrest. The chase began around 8 a.m. when deputies attempted to stop 31-year-old Kevonte Mcneely's vehicle speeding on Country Road 681, near Country Road 376, according to the county sheriff's office.
Avian flu, inflation raising egg prices

BARODA, Mich. (WSBT) — Prices at the grocery store have been climbing, but the real sticker shock lately has been on the price of eggs. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, we are spending 2 dollars more now than we did in January of 2021 for a dozen of eggs.
