Tuscaloosa County, AL

2 bodies found in Tuscaloosa County

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after two bodies were found Sunday.

According to TCSO, a truck driver called and reported that they had hit someone on Interstate 20/59 near the eastbound 62 mile-marker.

MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting

Officers say a second call came in approximately 45 minutes later reporting that there was a person laying off the roadway near Frog Ridge Road in the Fosters community. Deputies arrived to the scene and discovered a man dead.

With the information gathered so far, TCSO is under the presumption that the cases are both homicides. It is not known if the homicides are related.

