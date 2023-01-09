2 snowmobile riders buried, killed in avalanche

Two snowmobile riders were buried and killed in an avalanche in Colorado on Saturday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Mount Epworth, located about 6 miles east of Winter Park, CAIC officials said in a Facebook post.

One of the victims, a 58-year-old man, was found by another group on the mountain, where they performed CPR on him, but the individual was pronounced dead on the scene, according to CAIC and the Grand County Sherriff's Office.

Colorado Avalanch Information Center - PHOTO: On January 7, 2023, at around 2:00 PM, two snowmobilers were caught, buried, and killed in a large avalanche on the east face of Mount Epworth, about 6 miles east of Winter Park.

Emergency search teams found the body of the second victim, a 52-year-old man from northern Colorado, on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said that both bodies were transferred to the Grand County Coroner's Office, where they will be identified and the official cause of death will be confirmed.

According to CAIC, dangerous avalanche conditions persist as of Sunday evening.