Manslaughter, Drugs, and Threats in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01112023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Court and Correction Holds in Saline County Mugshots on 01102023
Saline County authorities arrest suspect in fatal shooting of roofer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: William Bettis posted a $25,000 bond and was released from the Saline County Detention Center on Wednesday. The Saline County Sheriff's Department arrested a 52-year-old man on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Franklin Ramirez, who was working on the job as a roofer when the shooting occurred.
3 arrested for Lark Place robbery
Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
Search and Arrest Warrants in Thursday’s Saline County Court Filings 01062023
63aw-23-2 State V Matthew Patrick Crews, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63dr-23-12 — V Janeer Gomez Desalle, Order Of Protection, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63dr-23-13 — V Mark Giese, Order Of...
It’s Passport Day on Sat Feb 4th – Get a U.S. Passport at the Saline County Circuit Clerk’s Office
Read below for info on getting a new passport or renewing an old one at the Circuit Clerk’s Office in Saline County Arkansas – including application requirements and fees. The Circuit Clerk’s Office in Saline County, Arkansas became a certified Passport Acceptant Agency in April 2015. Citizens may fill their applications out on-line and bring to the Circuit Clerk’s Office or obtain the applications in the office. See below for application requirements and fees or you may call (501) 303-5607.
Drugs, Intoxication, and Other Bad Decisions in this Weekend’s Saline County Mugshots on 01092023
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
15-year-old arrested and being charged as an adult in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Tuesday they took the 15-year-old into custody on Monday. Police said on Jan. 1 an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The officer tried to stop a black SUV with temporary tags at 300 Marshall Road, the Willow...
Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people
A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
All Ark. PD patrol officers resign after demands about police funding go unheard
HASKELL, Ark. — Every patrol officer with the Haskell Police Department walked out of a city council meeting and resigned amid a grant funding dispute – just nine days into the new mayor’s tenure. According to THV 11 News, the issue stemmed from decisions made regarding $100,000...
Community reacts after Haskell police officers quit over funding
During the Haskell City Council's first meeting of the year, multiple police officers walked out and resigned over a fight for funding.
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 9
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.
Man killed in Monday night shooting at Arkansas intersection, police say
Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.
Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
Little Rock police ID victim in Stagecoach Road shooting
Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Friday night shooting on Stagecoach Road.
Every Haskell officer quit on Monday night except Chief
Almost every Haskell police officer except for the Chief and Assistant Chief quit their job on Monday night, January 10, 2023. There was a disagreement about funding for officer pay, new equipment and units, as well as more officers. Officers say they have been consistently shorted in their pay, by one to three days.
Indictments detail allegations against rapist’s relatives
Recently filed affidavits have revealed that family members apparently were aware of now-convicted pedophile Barry Walker’s activities with underage girls for some time before his arrest in June 2022. Walker, a former doctor and Glenwood businessman, was sentenced to 39 life sentences for sexually molesting and raping 31 girls...
Little Rock police activate Silver Alert in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing Little Rock man. 77-year-old Alonzo Moses was last known to be at 1508 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 10. He was last seen wearing a tan...
