Saline County, AR

mysaline.com

Manslaughter, Drugs, and Threats in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01112023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com

Court and Correction Holds in Saline County Mugshots on 01102023

arkadelphian.com

3 arrested for Lark Place robbery

Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
mysaline.com

It’s Passport Day on Sat Feb 4th – Get a U.S. Passport at the Saline County Circuit Clerk’s Office

Read below for info on getting a new passport or renewing an old one at the Circuit Clerk’s Office in Saline County Arkansas – including application requirements and fees. The Circuit Clerk’s Office in Saline County, Arkansas became a certified Passport Acceptant Agency in April 2015. Citizens may fill their applications out on-line and bring to the Circuit Clerk’s Office or obtain the applications in the office. See below for application requirements and fees or you may call (501) 303-5607.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people

A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
STONE COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 9

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KATV

Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Every Haskell officer quit on Monday night except Chief

Almost every Haskell police officer except for the Chief and Assistant Chief quit their job on Monday night, January 10, 2023. There was a disagreement about funding for officer pay, new equipment and units, as well as more officers. Officers say they have been consistently shorted in their pay, by one to three days.
HASKELL, AR
arkadelphian.com

Indictments detail allegations against rapist’s relatives

Recently filed affidavits have revealed that family members apparently were aware of now-convicted pedophile Barry Walker’s activities with underage girls for some time before his arrest in June 2022. Walker, a former doctor and Glenwood businessman, was sentenced to 39 life sentences for sexually molesting and raping 31 girls...
PIKE COUNTY, AR

