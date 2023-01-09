Read below for info on getting a new passport or renewing an old one at the Circuit Clerk’s Office in Saline County Arkansas – including application requirements and fees. The Circuit Clerk’s Office in Saline County, Arkansas became a certified Passport Acceptant Agency in April 2015. Citizens may fill their applications out on-line and bring to the Circuit Clerk’s Office or obtain the applications in the office. See below for application requirements and fees or you may call (501) 303-5607.

