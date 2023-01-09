ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

semoball.com

Settlement finalized between SEMO, former coach Rick Ray

Southeast Missouri State University and former men’s basketball coach Rick Ray finalized a settlement on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The settlement will pay Ray nearly $300,000. “Sad me and my family even had to go through all of this but hopefully it helps the next man,” Ray wrote on Twitter. “Fight for what is right. Easy to do if you operate with integrity.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Charleston gets retribution against No. 1 NMCC

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Led by a relentless offensive attack, smothering defense and a significant home-court advantage, Charleston won comfortably over New Madrid County Central on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Bluejays (11-5) exacted revenge on the Eagles (8-4) for an early season loss, winning at CHS 77-52. “We played a...
CHARLESTON, MO
semoball.com

Kennett ends losing streak with second upset over Bernie

The Kennett Indians (6-8) ended a four-game losing streak Tuesday night in the team’s second upset over Bernie (9-4) at home after successfully contending with the Mules’ impressive long range shooting game. Putting up over 80 points against Bernie once again, Kennett won 81-66. “We knew we had...
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

Charleston finding stride, takes down rival Sikeston

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Charleston showed some major signs that its returned to championship form during a one-sided win over rival Sikeston on Friday, Jan. 6. The Blue Jays (10-5), ranked No. 3 in Class 3 in the latest MBCA Poll, won 86-59 against the Bulldogs (8-4) for their fourth straight victory in the series.
CHARLESTON, MO
semoball.com

Perryville seniors looking to turn season around down the stretch

Despite a frustrating 2-12 start, the Perryville Pirates still feel there is time to turn things around. The Pirates roster features 8 seniors which coach Brett Hale said is important for this season and seasons beyond. “We have a bunch of seniors and they’ve been really good with the younger...
PERRYVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Skilled, talented Advance drives past St. Vincent in home W

ADVANCE – The Advance High School boy’s basketball squad isn’t going to intimidate any opponent with their size, strength, or athleticism this season. The Hornets don’t have to, because as a unit, veteran coach Bubba Wheetley has constructed an experienced, mentally tough group of kids, who are really, really, really skilled and smart on the floor, and that has served just fine this winter.
ADVANCE, MO
semoball.com

Kennett continues winning streak with 55-45 home win over Dexter

The Kennett girls basketball team (9-5) is now on a six-game winning streak after defeating Dexter (9-5) with a continuously improving and imposing defense at home Monday night. “That’s a very good team and we were just able to hang in there and hold on to win,” Kennett head coach...
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

NMCC wrestling goes 3-0 at MICDS Quad

ST. LOUIS — The New Madrid County Central wrestling squad had an impressive showing at the MICDS Quad on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Eagles finished the day with a 3-0 record. The team defeated Maplewood-Richmond Heights 54-12, MICDS 60-16 and Hancock 66-12. Paxton White, Tharon Harper, Ja’Den Kelso, Gavyn...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

When Pigs Fly BBQ event returns to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The aroma of barbeque will again fill the Show Me Center. The 3rd Annual When Pigs Fly BBQ indoor BBQ Bash kicks off on Saturday, January 14. Doors open for the event at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children four to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday afternoon, January 9. According to Lt. Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department, two injuries were reported from the crash. Broch said there were students on the bus but no one...
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

Capaha Park dredging project drawing to a close

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The dredging project in Capaha Park is coming to an end in Cape Girardeau. The park’s pond has been undergoing renovations since 2022, and with the last rainfall has started rebuilding its water supply. “Things are going pretty good, weather has been actually pretty decent...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Arlington man facing drug charges after authorities search his home

ARLINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – An Arlington man faces drug charges after a search warrant was executed at his home. Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington faces charges of trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 2nd or greater offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a legend drug.
ARLINGTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

