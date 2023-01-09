ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWkEF_0k7ufyum00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks as Morant was a late scratch with right thigh soreness. That led to Jones running the first unit for Memphis. Jones also had six assists as Memphis won its sixth straight.

“It’s just next man up. Be ready when your name is called,” Jones said of filling in for Morant. “Being ready for your opportunity. No excuses. Just play ball.”

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 21 points, while Kelly Olynyk added 19 points. Each also had eight rebounds. Jordan Clarkson had 17 points before he was ejected late in the third quarter, and Malik Beasley added 15 points. Rookie Walker Kessler finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.

In addition to Morant, Memphis was without center Steven Adams, sidelined with a non-COVID illness. That took the Grizzlies’ leading scorer and top rebounder off the floor.

For Bane, it was a continuation of trying to get back in shape after missing 17 games with a right big toe sprain. The win was his seventh game back, and he estimates he has a few more before his cardio is where he wants it.

“I’m getting there slowly but surely,” said Bane, who was 4 of 7 from 3-point range. “I’m still a little ways away. But I mean, the feel, the rhythm, I think it’s starting to come.”

There were times when the Jazz made a run, cutting into the Grizzlies’ lead, which reached 16 points early in the third quarter, but settled into single digits late. Utah just didn’t seem to have that late push to overcome the Memphis advantage.

“There were a few possessions where we had our chances,” said guard Mike Conley, who finished with seven points and eight assists. “We just turned it over and gave them easy opportunities in transition.”

Utah has struggled of late, losing seven of eight.

A 43-point second quarter gave the Grizzlies a 66-52 lead at the half. Despite shooting 51% in the first periods, Utah was hampered by a dozen turnovers.

Things got testy late in the third quarter when Clarkson was called for a Flagrant 2 against Bane, leading to Clarkson’s ejection. That contributed to Memphis carrying a 98-90 lead. As Clarkson left the court, he raised his arms encouraging the Memphis fans to continue their boos.

For Utah, the loss is the latest in dealing with the ebbs and flows of the season. Utah played well early, but the road has been difficult lately.

“We have a long view with our team right now in terms of there’s 39 games to go,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “Losing hurts in the moment, but we have to maintain our approach and try to control what we can control.”

TIP-INS

Jazz: Defeated Memphis twice in a two-game set in Salt Lake City in October. ... Kessler, the 22nd pick in the 2022 draft, already matched his career high with five blocks in the first quarter. ... G Collin Sexton missed his fourth game with hamstring injury maintenance. ... Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored 12 points in Saturday’s loss to Chicago, sat out with a right ankle sprain.

Grizzlies: Are now 6-0 on the opening night of a back-to-back. ... F Brandon Clarke missed his fourth game with left hip soreness. ... Jackson Jr. has multiple blocks in 10 straight games and 13 of his last 15. ... Bane made his 400th career 3-pointer in the first quarter. ...Are 16-3 at home this season.

Jazz: Host Cleveland on Tuesday.

Grizzlies: Host San Antonio on Monday.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Detroit takes on New Orleans in non-conference matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (25-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in cross-conference action. The Pistons are 6-14 on their home court. Detroit ranks ninth in the...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Utah Valley wins 71-67 over Cal Baptist

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Woodbury scored 18 points as Utah Valley beat Cal Baptist 71-67 on Wednesday. Woodbury had five rebounds and six assists for the Wolverines (14-4, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference). Le’Tre Darthard scored 16 points and Justin Harmon added 14 points. It was the 11th straight win for the Wolverines. The Lancers (10-8, 2-3) were led in scoring by Taran Armstrong, who finished with 16 points and six assists. Cal Baptist got 15 points and eight rebounds from Riley Battin. Tre Armstrong put up 12 points. Utah Valley hosts Seattle U on Saturday and Cal Baptist hosts Grand Canyon, also on Saturday.
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Associated Press

Nolley puts up 20, Cincinnati knocks off East Carolina 83-55

CINCINNATI (AP) — Landers Nolley II had 20 points in Cincinnati’s 83-55 victory against East Carolina on Wednesday night. Nolley added 10 rebounds for the Bearcats (12-6, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Davenport scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. David Dejulius recorded 11 points and was 4 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance). The Pirates (10-8, 1-4) were led by Javon Small, who posted 23 points and five assists. East Carolina also got 10 points and eight rebounds from Ezra Ausar. In addition, Quentin Diboundje finished with nine points. Cincinnati took the lead with 11:26 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Davenport led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 38-25 at the break. Cincinnati pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 27 points. They outscored East Carolina by 15 points in the final half, as Nolley led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Hardy's 15 lead UTEP over UTSA 69-57

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tae Hardy’s 15 points helped UTEP defeat UTSA 69-57 on Wednesday night. Hardy shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Miners (9-7, 2-3 Conference USA). Shamar Givance scored 12 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line. Jonathan dos Anjos recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. The Roadrunners (7-10, 1-5) were led in scoring by John Buggs III, who finished with 23 points. DJ Richards added 10 points and seven rebounds for UTSA. Jacob Germany also recorded seven points and seven rebounds. UTEP took the lead with 1:45 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. dos Anjos led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 30-27 at the break. UTEP outscored UTSA in the second half by nine points, with Hardy scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.
EL PASO, TX
The Associated Press

Auriemma, Fudd return in UConn's 82-52 rout of St. John's

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn welcomed Geno Auriemma back to the bench and Azzi Fudd to its lineup in a rout of St. John’s. Fudd scored 14 points in her first game in a month after injuring her right knee as the fourth-ranked Huskies routed St. John’s 82-52 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Auriemma had missed the Huskies’ previous two games because he wasn’t feeling well. He also missed two games while sick in December. The 68-year-old coach is also grieving the death of his 91-year-old mother in early December. “He said he was coming on the trip, that’s when I knew,” said associate head coach Chris Dailey who filled in for Auriemma in the postgame media session. “I just wanted to make sure he was in a good place and he should come back and he was ready to come back. He assured me he was.”
The Associated Press

Brickus scores 25, La Salle defeats UMass 78-77

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jhamir Brickus had 25 points and La Salle beat UMass 78-77 on Wednesday night. The Explorers led 77-70 with 4:33 remaining and their only point down the stretch came on a free throw with for a 78-75 lead with 2:22 to go. Brickus also had six rebounds and five assists for the Explorers (8-8, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Daeshon Shepherd scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Khalil Brantley recorded nine points and went 4 of 10 from the field. Noah Fernandes finished with 15 points and five assists for the Minutemen (10-6, 1-3). RJ Luis added 14 points for UMass. Matt Cross also had 13 points and nine rebounds.
AMHERST, MA
The Associated Press

Hartwell scores 30, UC Riverside downs UCSD 74-68

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jamal Hartwell’s 30 points led UC Riverside over UCSD 74-68 on Wednesday. Hartwell was 8 of 12 shooting, including 6 for 8 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Highlanders (11-6, 4-1 Big West Conference). Lachlan Olbrich scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds. Kyle Owens finished with 10 points. The Tritons (6-10, 1-3) were led in scoring by Francis Nwaokorie, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Roddie Anderson III added 14 points and six rebounds for UCSD. Bryce Pope also put up 13 points. Both teams next play Saturday. UC Riverside visits UCSB; UCSD visits CSU Bakersfield.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy