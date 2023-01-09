ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old shot and killed in Goldsboro, police investigating

ABC11 Eyewitness News
Goldsboro police are investigating two shootings in Goldsboro after a 14-year-old boy was found dead and a man was found injured Sunday evening.

Police responded to calls about shooting at HV Brown Park just after 4 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 14 year old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after officers responded to calls about a shooting on Olivia Lane. Police found Tarquek Lamar Garner, 33, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment.

Garner's condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the shootings do appear to be connected.

There are no more details at this time.

