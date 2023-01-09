ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rahm wins Tournament of Champions as Morikawa loses big lead

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKXWs_0k7tbqi900

KAPALUA, Hawaii -- Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn't expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming.

Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua.

"Bit of a crazy day, I'm not going to lie," Rahm said.

A wild hour featured a seven-shot swing in four holes when Rahm ran off three straight birdies and an eagle, and Morikawa, playing two groups behind him, made three straight bogeys on holes the rest of the field collectively played in 44-under par.

It ended with Rahm making one last birdie for a 10-under 63 and a two-shot win over Morikawa (72), who went from a sure victory to a footnote in PGA Tour history as the ninth player to lose a six-shot lead going into the final round.

"It's going to hurt, but I've got to get over it because we're still in the very early parts of the season," Morikawa said.

So began the bold new year on the PGA Tour of elevated tournaments that average $20 million in prize money in a bid to bring the best together more often and reward them amid the challenge of Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Rahm is riding a big wave, winning for the third time in his past five starts worldwide.

"In my mind, I feel like since August I've been the best player in the world," he said.

For Morikawa, it was an epic wipeout even by Maui's standards.

He still was three shots ahead when he bladed a 25-yard bunker shot over the 14th green and made bogey. On the par-5 15th, his 5-wood leaked just enough right to go down the slope and leave his a daunting chip, up the hill with the strong grain of grass into him. He muffed the chip and took bogey. And then on the 16th, his wedge wasn't long enough and rolled off the false front of the green some 70 feet from the pin for a third straight bogey.

"He still shot 63," Morikawa said. "He definitely made the birdies when he needed to. But I also made bogeys. When you're getting bogeys at that time of the tournament they're costly. I definitely felt the weight of that."

He wound up tying a PGA Tour record for losing the largest 54-hole lead at six shots. Eight other players have done that, most recently Scottie Scheffler at the Tour Championship last year. That event has a staggered start to par based on FedEx Cup standings. For regular stroke play, the last occasion was Dustin Johnson in 2017 at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

He also became the first player in tour history to enter the final round with a lead of 6 or more strokes, shoot under par in the final round and fail to win the event, per ESPN Stats & Information research.

Morikawa looked to be in a state of shock as he walked down the 17th fairway, leading by as many as seven shots during the final round and suddenly finding himself two shots behind and running out of hope.

Rahm was surprised, too. He knew he was back in the game, and as he walked down the 17th fairway and looked at the video board, he saw his picture on the screen with a "1" next to his position -- not even a "T1" to indicate a tie.

Rahm said he looked over at caddie Adam Hayes and said, "What's going on?"

It was the second such collapse by Morikawa in a little more than a year. He closed out 2021 at the Hero World Challenge and had a five-shot lead with a chance to reach No. 1 in the world with a victory. He shot 76 and finished fifth.

Masters champion Scheffler had a chance to return to No. 1 this week if he finished in a two-way tie for third or better. He had to settle for a 70 and tied for seventh.

Rahm finished at 27-under 265, and it was a small measure of redemption. Last year he finished at 33-under par at Kapalua, which was a PGA Tour record that lasted only a few seconds. Cameron Smith finished at 34 under to win by one.

Rahm now is 60 under in his past two appearances at Kapalua. The victory was his ninth on the PGA Tour and 17th worldwide, and assures he will be back on Maui to start 2024.

He won $2.7 million from the $15 million purse at Kapalua, the first of the "elevated" events on the PGA Tour schedule. He also gets 25% of his Player Impact Program bonus money -- he finished No. 5 in the PIP for $6 million.

The Spaniard now has won in each of his seven full years on the PGA.

Tom Hoge had a 64 and tied for third with Max Homa (66). Hoge headed for the airport to go to Los Angeles to watch his school, TCU, play for the college football national championship against Georgia. Hoge then will go back to Hawai'i for the Sony Open.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

"Someone needs to be held accountable" Rahm and Westwood hit out at OWGR issues

Lee Westwood, who participates in LIV Golf League events, says "someone needs to be held accountable" as the debate over world ranking points rages on. In case the news escaped you, Jon Rahm this week questioned the methodology of how world ranking points are calculated. The Spaniard is in red...
Golf Digest

Jon Rahm overcomes a big travel blunder, Paige Spiranac destroys a Twitter troll and the most dangerous shot in driving range history

Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we want to thank the University of Georgia football team for allowing me to get a full night’s sleep on Monday. I can’t recall ever feeling safer about going to bed at halftime of a big game than I did with the Bulldogs beating TCU 38-7. It was almost as much of a rout as when my boss challenged me to an office outfit contest last year and was trounced. We like to think every underdog has a chance, but some battles are total mismatches—especially when someone isn’t as good at matching. Anyway, I’m feeling refreshed, rocking some fresh corduroys and ready to talk some golf. Let’s get to it.
ATHENS, GA
GolfWRX

Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week

New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over

Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over. The Spaniard's details have been quietly scrubbed from the official website of the OEM. Garcia re-joined TaylorMade in 2021 before the PGA Championship. At the time, he was signed alongside another prominent free agent in Tommy Fleetwood. Now a member of...
golfmagic.com

Report: Federal judge SIDES with PGA Tour against LIV after latest court motion

A federal judge appeared to side with the PGA Tour after LIV Golf's lawyers tried to argue the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the governor of the wealth fund had no involvement in the day-to-day running of the breakaway tour. In response to LIV Golf's antitrust claims, the...
Golf.com

The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher

There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events

Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
OHIO STATE
golfmagic.com

NEW: Callaway rolls out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023

Callaway has today rolled out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023. Both of the new golf ball ranges will be available at retail from January 26 at £29 per dozen. The launch comes just 24 hours after the brand released its brand new Paradym Driver. With the...
Golf.com

‘Mood killer’: Adam Scott recalls Masters Champions Dinner awkwardness

However you feel about the pomp and circumstance of the Masters, its fabled Champions Dinner — on the Tuesday evening of tournament week — is among the great traditions in all of sports: Thirty or so green-jacket holders breaking bread and sharing tales from Masters past? Ah, to be a fly on the silverware.
golfmagic.com

Callaway PARADYM Triple Diamond 5-Wood vs Callaway PARADYM 3-Wood

- Explosive ball speeds and good distances suit a wide range of golfers. - The springy and solid feel of the face was very satisfying. - Good forgiveness across the face, particularly with the Paradym model. - £379 is a big price tag for a fairway wood. Callaway has...
golfmagic.com

Adam Scott: Aussie LIV Golf players knew sacrifices before leaving PGA Tour

Former Masters champion and World No.1 Adam Scott has stated Cameron Smith knew the sacrifices and risks involved with moving to the controversial LIV Golf Tour. Speaking to the media ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii, Scott said it would be unfortunate if Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones became ineligible for the Australian golf team at the Olympics in 2024.
HAWAII STATE
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy