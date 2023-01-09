This week on Trib HSSN for week of Jan. 9, 2023

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher scores past Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas during their game on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the CCBC Dome.

We drop the puck on our 2023 high school hockey coverage, along with plenty of big high school basketball games this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has a week full of WPIAL boys and girls section basketball games, plus more mat action with district scholastic wrestling.

The Network hits the ice with three PIHL high school hockey games.

Plus, it’s the return of the Rebel Yell podcasts with our boys and girls basketball Players of the Week and Teams of the Week podcasts as the 2023 WPIAL basketball season heats up.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Monday, Jan. 9

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at Shady Side Academy at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Clairton at Serra Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on MVI Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Moon at West Allegheny at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Peters Township at North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Shaler at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Aliquippa at Northgate at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Armstrong at Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Kiski Area at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on MVI Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-AM 97.3 and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Thomas Jefferson at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Bethel Park at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Indiana at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Brownsville at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Butler at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Video Stream: River Valley at West Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Kiski Area at Norwin at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at North Catholic at 9:20 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Video Stream: West Shamokin at Portage at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – River Valley at Cambria Heights at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Girls Basketball – Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

WPIAL Wrestling – Video Stream: West Greene at Beth-Center at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – South Fayette at Trinity at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling – North Allegheny at Butler at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Latrobe at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – McGuffey at Bentworth at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Jan. 12

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Fox Chapel at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: South Park at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Portage at West Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – United at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Central Catholic at Bethel Park at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Neshannock at Ringgold at 6:15 p.m. on MVI Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Carrick at Elizabeth Forward at 8:20 p.m. on MVI Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Jan. 13

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Quaker Valley at South Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Armstrong at Shaler at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Blackhawk at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Trinity at Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville at Ringgold at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at

at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Chartiers Valley at Peters Township at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Central Cambria at West Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Northern Cambria at River Valley at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Girls Basketball – Homer-Center at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1