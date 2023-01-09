ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Blackouts should prompt energy market reform

By Corey Friedman
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

North Carolina’s disastrous Christmas Eve power blackouts, which left half a million people in the dark amid frigid temperatures, prove the need for a fresh look at how we deliver electricity across the state. Our state’s century-old system of monopoly energy production and distribution is a big part of the problem. Our archaic system is too centralized, too vulnerable and […]

Comments / 3

Jessica Hammaker
2d ago

you have rolling blackouts because you are closing fossil fuel plants coal plants and your closing them because of the green New Deal don't lie to your customers we're not stupid we know exactly this has to do with Governor Cooper's legislative agenda this is about the green New Deal North Carolina better get used to Rolling blackouts and there's going to be a lot of them and it has nothing to do with how they're transporting anything this has everything to do with the green New Deal Cooper's nothing but a foot soldier for their agenda

Reply(1)
3
