When America fixes its racism
When we fix racism, we’ll save or recoup the $16 trillion estimated to be lost in just this century, not accounting for the $2.4 billion related to health disparities. That money could go to health care for all or universal minimum wage or college. When we fix racism, there’ll be no more accelerated police violence against people of color, our […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post When America fixes its racism first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0