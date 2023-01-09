ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Johnstonian News

When America fixes its racism

By Corey Friedman
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

When we fix racism, we’ll save or recoup the $16 trillion estimated to be lost in just this century, not accounting for the $2.4 billion related to health disparities. That money could go to health care for all or universal minimum wage or college. When we fix racism, there’ll be no more accelerated police violence against people of color, our […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post When America fixes its racism first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
The Johnstonian News

American politics is designed to minimize ‘reckonings’

“The question,” Bonnie Kristian writes at The Daily Beast, “isn’t whether we want a Republican reckoning or not. It’s whether we want the dream of mass public repentance for bringing Trump to power or the reality of Trump remaining out of power.” Kristian’s argument, in summary: Seeking the former “could push wavering Republicans toward a reflexive defense of Trump,” keeping […] The post American politics is designed to minimize ‘reckonings’ first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
The Johnstonian News

Liberate markets to help workers succeed

I have two favorite quotes from Ronald Reagan about the world of work. The first one illustrates his mastery of an indispensable political tool: self-deprecating humor.  “It’s true hard work never killed anybody,” he quipped, “but I figure, why take the chance?” My other favorite Reagan quote makes a serious point: “I believe the best social program is a job.” […] The post Liberate markets to help workers succeed first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
The Johnstonian News

100 misguided lawmakers could undermine American universities

American universities have long attracted the best and brightest from around the world. They come for the sophisticated research opportunities that prevail in academic labs — funded, in part, by American taxpayer dollars. But with taxpayer dollars comes political scrutiny. One hundred members of Congress proposed a reinterpretation of the law that fuels this world-class R&D engine. And their short-term […] The post 100 misguided lawmakers could undermine American universities first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
The Johnstonian News

Colleges will try to keep discriminating

Later this year, the U.S. Supreme Court will finally compel the University of North Carolina and the rest of American higher education to halt the pervasive practice of racial and ethnic discrimination in admissions. Academic leaders should have ended this obnoxious and counterproductive policy on their own, decades ago. It shouldn’t have required lawsuits by Edward Blum and his group […] The post Colleges will try to keep discriminating first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
The Johnstonian News

House speaker drama: We’ve been here before

Many of us were mesmerized in watching some or most of the 15 votes required to elect a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. I can’t remember which round it was when it hit me that North Carolina has been here before. Our state was breaking the shackles of one-party political domination on the way to party parity. Our […] The post House speaker drama: We’ve been here before first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Johnstonian News

Why religion retreated from the public square

It should never be off-limits for citizens or newspapers to talk about religion, especially in a democracy. An important part of democracy is freedom of religion. Democracy needs competent religion, and religion needs competent democracy. In fact, theology was the first great science widely embraced by all the people of the earth, and democracy was the original primordial way of […] The post Why religion retreated from the public square first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy