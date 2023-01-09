ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Black Widows At Lululemon, Snakes Hiding In Ugg Boots, Sharks In People's Yards, And 53 Other Very Good Reasons I Am Never Moving To Australia

By Hannah Marder
 6 days ago

1. A random person walking by a muddy creek apparently thought that green thing was a bug. It's not.

u/KimCureAll / Via reddit.com

IT'S THE EYE OF A CROCODILE.

u/KimCureAll / Via reddit.com

2. In fact, crocs are pretty common down under!!!

u/aquilasr / Via reddit.com

3. This person found a snake in their toilet. IN THEIR TOILET.

u/whatisuniqueusername / Via reddit.com

4. Guess this person's gonna have to go without wiping.

u/Ok-Surprise-4648 / Via reddit.com

5. And this person will just have to go without clothing.

u/Aus_Scott / Via reddit.com

6. I used to think kangaroos were cute. Not anymore.

u/tgood139 / Via reddit.com

7. Like, why is this kangaroo buffer than The Rock?

u/abhay414 / Via reddit.com

8. If I saw this in my car, I would simply never drive again.

u/notian- / Via reddit.com

9. Same with this.

Josh Castle / u/pianoman1969 / Via reddit.com

10. Is no car safe???

u/emilybeanz / Via reddit.com

11. This spider took over this car...AND GOT BUSY! Yep, those are a bunch of little babies around it!

u/AndNoc / Via reddit.com

12. Stay away from your garage, too.

[deleted] / Via reddit.com

13. Imagine trying to look through your peephole to see if your package has arrived yet and seeing THIS.

u/barely18characters / Via reddit.com

14. Not even your shoes are safe.

[deleted] / Via reddit.com

15. Seriously. Check your shoes, y'all.

u/beastiemonman / Via reddit.com

16. Now, I live in New York. I've seen big cockroaches. But nothing like these.

u/AD_Kosmos / Via reddit.com

17. Scorpions are also common in Australia!

u/Evadregand / Via reddit.com

18. Like, this person just found one in their sweatshirt! Cool!!!

u/Jimmy-_-Jamz / Via reddit.com

19. And black widows are just chilling everywhere, too!!!

u/DerSilberWolf / Via reddit.com

20. Not even Lululemon is safe!!!

u/thepositivepandemic / Via reddit.com

21. Hiking in Australia looks fun!

u/RigidStifflini / Via reddit.com

22. I mean, am I wrong???

u/s9eb / Via reddit.com

23. But don't worry, you don't even have to leave your house to see giant, terrifying spiders!

u/fishwhispers17 / Via reddit.com

24. Apparently, bad weather like heat waves and floods can cause spiders to invade like so.

u/I-am-shrek / Via reddit.com

25. Flies, too.

u/shittestfrog / Via reddit.com

26. Speaking of bad weather...many years ago floods apparently trapped SIX SHARKS on a GOLF COURSE. And they're STILL THERE. This sounds like the plot of a B horror film.

u/rollsyrollsy / Via reddit.com

27. Apparently, floods throwing sharks into people's yards is just a thing that happens. I wish it didn't.

u/RayGun381937 / Via reddit.com

28. What do you even do in this situation??? 'Cause I think I would just abandon my RV and fly to the farthest country I could.

u/Browndog888 / Via reddit.com

29. Just so y'all don't think I'm a snake hater, I actually think this snake is kind of cute. BUT NOT IN MY POOL TABLE!!!!

u/lebbe / Via reddit.com

30. WHAT is he doing with his head over the fence like that...if I looked out my window and saw this guy as my nosy neighbor I would immediately move. I don't care that carpet pythons like this and the above are nonvenomous.

u/Browndog888 / Via reddit.com

31. This is the two-for-the-price-of-one energy I do NOT want in my life.

u/hiles_adam / Via reddit.com

32. You know, normally, I'd bet on a snake in a snake vs. spider fight, but apparently Australian spiders can TRAP SNAKES IN THEIR WEBS.

u/DF_Bzozzs / Via reddit.com

33. It's not even just black widows, either.

u/ironypatrol / Via reddit.com

34. Like, I wish I could unsee this. But it's too late for that, so I'm making everyone suffer with me.

u/KimCureAll / Via reddit.com

35. Spiders can also apparently catch BIRDS.

u/gator426428 / Via reddit.com

36. In fact, I'm starting to think spiders run Australia.

u/Browndog888 / Via reddit.com

37. There's even a whole thing called "spider season."

u/rosseepoo / Via reddit.com

38. Spiders are bringing our world into darkness.

u/Michael_Snowy / Via reddit.com

39. They're invading.

u/Twig1981 / Via reddit.com

40. Here's a whole colony of spiders close up, in case you want your day ruined.

u/Dan-68 / Via reddit.com

41. Even the birds in Australia are metal. Yep, that's a bird nest made of bird bones.

u/RyanPepsiPeach / Via reddit.com

42. This is a bee's nest. Just so you know.

@dappestcontrol / Via reddit.com / tiktok.com

43. Yeahhh, this three-eyed snake is gonna be a no from me, dawg.

u/asilvertintedrose / Via reddit.com

44. I didn't even know they made spiders this big, and I wish I was still blissfully ignorant.

u/PineappleDildo / Via reddit.com

45. Didn't know lizards could be this big, either. Apparently, some goannas can be over EIGHT FEET LONG.

u/epicmonkeygamin1996 / Via reddit.com

46. Also didn't know crabs could be this big.

u/SociablePrice / Via reddit.com

47. This is supposedly a moth. I don't believe it; I think it's an alien.

u/Dead-Rat-69 / Via reddit.com

48. I thought I liked bats. I was mistaken.

u/KimCureAll / Via reddit.com

49. Is it a spider? Is it a moth? Is it a bat? Is it a demon sent to kill us all??? The world will never know.

u/johnfcknallen / Via reddit.com

50. I don't know what this thing is, and I don't *want* to know what this thing is.

u/Unlikely_Fudge_2901 / Via reddit.com

51. This picture literally caused me to slam my computer shut and take several deep breaths. Warning: it's a snake swallowing a wallaby, so if you don't want to see that...don't click.

u/j3ffr33d0m / Via reddit.com

52. Although personally, I think this photo of a frog eating a snake is even worse.

u/asilvertintedrose / Via reddit.com

53. Sorry, but this creature never should've seen the light of day.

u/brandon_beans_ / Via reddit.com

54. Can you spot the snake here? Because I sure can't.

u/yourSAS / Via reddit.com

(Nvm, it's here)

u/yourSAS / Via reddit.com

55. Good news: spiders can camouflage too!

u/abodthegamer / Via reddit.com

56. And finally, I think a hawk throwing a snake at me might be my new worst fear.

Douglus Wong / YouTube / Via reddit.com

