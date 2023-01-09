Black Widows At Lululemon, Snakes Hiding In Ugg Boots, Sharks In People's Yards, And 53 Other Very Good Reasons I Am Never Moving To Australia

Related
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Thrift Shoppers Are Sharing The Most Shocking And Expensive Things They've Found, And It Truly Amazes Me What People Give Away
"I've found interesting things in thrifted suit pockets before...but never $2000 in cash."
19 People Shared The Creepiest Things They've Witnessed, And It's Downright Bone-Chilling
"A horrible, uneasy feeling came over me. I have never been able to explain exactly what happened."
Oh My God, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These People Who Are Having The Absolute Worst Week Ever
Now, that's just a shame.
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
People Are Sharing The Unexpected Signs That They've Aged, And Wow, These Are So Incredibly Relatable
"As a child, I wanted toys, as a teen and young adult, it was clothes, and now, it's furniture and home accessories. I wonder what’s next…"
49 Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Canadian Winters You'll Swear Couldn't Possibly Be Real
I'm cold just looking at these.
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Absolutely Terrible Landlords Who Tried And Failed Miserably To Fix An Apartment
Some of these honestly need to be seen to be believed.
17 Wildly Interesting Photos That've Changed My Perception Of Certain Foods Forever
I feel like I just learned a lot.
Watch as This Man Turns Black Dollar Tree Plates Into a Fancy Platter for Under $5
It looks expensively good!
This McDonald's Employee Shared A Bunch Of Tea About McDonald's — And Other Employees In The Comments Confirmed They're True
Sometimes employees are saying the ice cream machine is broken because they're super slammed.
If You Always Get The Cheap Version Of Something And It Works Perfectly Fine, I Want To Know What It Is
Tell me all your saving secrets.
This Guy Transformed His House Into A Sustainable Homestead, And TikTok Is Officially Obsessed
Now that eggs are apparently a luxury item, that chicken coop is looking pretty darn good, not gonna lie.
This Woman Went Viral For Sharing How She Was Stalked By A Man Months After Being Polite To Him In A Restaurant, And It's Something Way Too Many Women Can Relate To
"I was in shock and terrified that a stranger who I had never shared personal information with had shown up at my workplace. TWICE. I couldn't stop shaking."
BuzzFeed
27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0