ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Prince Harry – live: Duke says he and William believed Diana faked her death for ‘many years’

By Chelsea Ritschel and Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQmUI_0k7rqeyG00

Prince Harry tackled a host of accusations in his latest tell-all interviews, from claims of “racism” in the royal family and his feud with brother William, to Camilla’s marriage to King Charles.

The remarks were made during sit-downs with ITV’ s Tom Braby and CBS’ Anderson Cooper ahead of the official release of the Duke of Sussex ’s memoir, Spare.

During one exchange with Bradby, Harry denied an accusation that he and his wife accused the royal family of racism during their interview with Oprah, claiming instead “the British press said that”.

When asked directly whether he would describe conversations that allegedly took place regarding the skin colour of his and Meghan’s son Archie as “racist,” Harry said that he wouldn’t. “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family,” he said, adding that he would refer to the comments instead as evidence of “unconscious bias”.

During his interview with Cooper, Harry reflected on his belief for “many years” that Diana had faked her death, as well a why his stepmother Camilla, Queen Consort, was seen as “the villain”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Prince Harry says he cut bombshells from book as royals would ‘never forgive’ him

Prince Harry has revealed that he has enough material to fill another book after cutting stories from his memoir that he believes the King and Prince William would never have forgiven him for revealing. The Duke of Sussex said that Spare, his ghostwritten tell-all, which made an almighty splash when it was published worldwide this week, was 800 pages long at first draft before he cut it down by half for publication.He admitted having had difficulty deciding which stories to cut from the book, which included revelations of rows with his brother and his exhortations to his father not...
The Independent

Prince Harry suggests royal family may thank him ‘in five or 10 years’ after memoir claims

Prince Harry has suggested that the royal family may thank him “in five or 10 years time” after sharing many shocking revelations about the British royal family and its close relationship with the press in his tell-all memoir, Spare.The Duke of Sussex’s record-breaking book, Spare, was released on 10 January, selling more than 1.4 million copies in the UK, US, and Canada on its release day. The ghostwritten autobiography has since become the fastest-selling non-fiction book in history.From his fractious relationship with his brother Prince William to his struggles after his mother Diana’s death in 1997, Prince Harry didn’t...
The Independent

Jeremy Paxman calls Prince Harry’s Spare ‘a series of moans from a very privileged young man’

Jeremy Paxman has described Prince Harry’s claims in his memoir Spare as a “series of moans from a very privileged young man”. The veteran broadcaster and University Challenge host wrote a new comment about the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography, which has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book yet. In an article for The Telegraph, titled “History won’t be kind to Prince Harry”, Paxman, 72, addressed several aspects of the duke’s ghostwritten book – including his troubled relationship with William. “The Prince’s most deadly sin appears to have been his breaking of the code of omertà in talking about his private...
The Independent

‘Introducing Sussex Class’: Air New Zealand makes dig at Harry and Meghan after Spare claim

Air New Zealand has appeared to make a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the former included a reference to the airline in his explosive new book, Spare.“Introducing #SussexClass,” the Kiwi flag carrier posted on its social media pages, followed by a crown emoji.“Apparently coming soon.” The post concluded with the side-eye emoji.The tweet and Facebook post was seemingly in response to Harry writing in his memoir that Meghan paid for a first-class flight on Air New Zealand from Mexico to the UK for her father, Thomas Markle.“We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level...
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
The Independent

Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’

Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Dennis McGrory jailed for life after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA hit in oldest double jeopardy case

Dennis McGrory, 75, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after being convicted of the rape and murder of teenager Jacqui Montgomery nearly 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder.Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a “one-in-a-billion” DNA match decades later.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionUK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
The Independent

Brian Cox ‘proud’ of Scotland’s gender identification law and defends JK Rowling

Brian Cox has said he is “proud” of Scotland’s new law on gender identification while also lending his support to JK Rowling, an opponent of the Bill.The 76-year-old Scottish actor, who has previously spoken of his support for the SNP, also talked about his view on the country’s independence as he appeared on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.He told the political broadcaster: “I’m very, very proud of Scotland for doing the gender identification Act, because I think that’s long needed and it’s a debate that has to happen.“And I do question the 16 thing, but that’s my own...
The Independent

‘Happy Birthday Liam Hemsworth’: Fans react to Miley Cyrus’ new single ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus is back with her new single “Flowers”. The anticipated release shows Cyrus overcoming a failed relationship, where she sings: “I can love me better than you can”.While Cyrus has not confirmed who the song is about, fans strongly believe that her lyrics relate to her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.Cyrus, who dated Hemsworth on and off for over 10 years, released the new single on his birthday.Fans are convinced the track is directed at Hemsworth, with one commenting: “Wow, @MileyCyrus really hates Liam Hemsworth eh? #Flowers.”In the new song, which celebrates self-love, Cyrus sings:  “We were...
The Independent

'You are once again losing the plot': Piers Morgan cuts off Alex Jones interview

Piers Morgan told Alex Jones that he was "losing the plot" when the pair butted heads during an interview. The alt-right conspiracy theorist made an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday, 12 January. The Infowars host accused the British broadcaster of "putting words in his mouth," before exclaiming: "you don't want freedom, Piers."After quite a heated exchange, Mr Morgan ended up cutting the interview off when the disagreement came to a bit of an impasse. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan
The Independent

Late Queen’s royal aide demands apology over ‘errors’ in Prince Harry’s memoir

A former palace aide has demanded a public apology from Prince Harry over a passage written in his new memoir, Spare.Dickie Arbiter, 82, who was assistant press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth, has claimed a passage in the Duke of Sussex’s book has been misattributed to him.Though Arbiter is not named in the book, he says a quote in the book could be interpreted as if it was him, and he would like the publisher to apologise.In Spare, Prince Harry discusses an article published by the Daily Mail in 2020, in which a group of royal commentations, the...
The Independent

Lewis Capaldi review, Leeds: Scottish singer kicks off world tour with a show that’s half music, half comedy

Lewis Capaldi is trying not to choke to death on confetti. One song into the first night of a gargantuan world tour and the confetti cannons have gone off, showering the audience at Leeds arena in small strips of white paper. “Cause I’m not ready,” he splutters, “to find out you know how to forget me.” It’s not the most dignified start but, then, Capaldi never did seem too concerned about that.Capaldi is the UK music industry’s golden boy. A blend of charisma, candour and a vocal range similar to that of Adele led to a handful of Brit Awards, a...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy