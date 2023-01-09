Betsey growing into a high level recruit at St. Thomas More

Montville – Jere Quinn first saw Tyler Betsey work out last May at St. Thomas More.

Betsey already had decided to leave Windsor High School after his sophomore year and come to play for Quinn, the legendary prep school coach.

Quinn came away impressed.

And he’s not easily impressed.

“I watched him for a half hour,” Quinn said. “He’s a high level player.”

In the Founder’s Tournament championship game Sunday, Betsey scored a team-high 18 points in an 82-69 victory over Lee Academy of Maine. St. Thomas More surged in front for good in the first three minutes, led by 15 at halftime and held off the visitors in the second half.

Betsey led the way despite not being 100 percent healthy.

In his first game back from a sprained ankle, he lacked his usual explosiveness and mobility. Half of his points came from 3-point range. Four other Chancellors – Louis Semona (13), Noah Pit (12), Mirko Bramanti (12) and Justin Menard (11) – also scored in double figures.

Quinn didn’t know if Betsey would be able to play until 90 minutes before game time on Sunday afternoon.

“He’s been pretty gritty,” Quinn said.

Major Division I college coaches also are impressed with Betsey, a 6-foot-8 wing and Class of 2014 recruit. Duke, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Alabama, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, LSU, Ohio State and UConn are some of the programs interested in him.

Betsey believes that playing for Quinn and at St. Thomas More will prepare him for the next level.

He’s already seen improvement in his all-around game.

“It’s great,” Betsey said. “It’s getting me prepared. Every day, I feel like I’ve gotten better. I’m in the gym three or four times a day. I’ve got the weight room and I’ve got coach Quinn who’s had players that went to the NBA, something that I want to ultimately do. It’s been good for me.”

Quinn would be the first to admit that it’s not easy playing for him.

He coaches every second of every game and demands the best out of his players, on and off the court.

A few times during Sunday’s game, Quinn called timeout after the Chancellors had a defensive breakdown. His loud instructions to his team could be heard throughout the gym.

Betsey knows Quinn’s tough love style is just what he needs to achieve his lofty goals.

“He’s demanding but he’s reasonable,” Betsey said. “He wouldn’t yell at us if he didn’t think we could do what he wanted us to do. If we mess up, he gets on us, But if he doesn't get on us, he wouldn’t care.”

Betsey is not only talented, but also very coachable.

He’s a good teammate, too.

“Tyler is a wonderful young man and he’s responding,” Quinn said. “What’s nice about Tyler, the reason he has a chance, is he’s a hard worker. … He’s exactly where he needs to be. He needs to play in a competitive game all the time.”

Only a junior, Betsey still has a lot to work on.

But he has the desire and drive to accomplish his goals. He expects to make every shot and claps his hands out of frustration when he misses.

By next year, Quinn expects Betsey to progress to the point where he’s the best player in the New England prep school ranks.

“He’s one of the kids at St. Thomas More that has a chance to have a really good collegiate career,” Quinn said. “First, in order to be a great collegian, you have to be a very good prep school player.”

Betsey still has plenty of time before he chooses his college basketball home. Right now, he’s not leaning toward any school.

He’s been to a few UConn games and likes what coach Dan Hurley has done with the program. Assistant coach Tom Moore keeps in touch with him.

“They’re a good team,” Betsey said. “(Hurley) is getting them back to where they were, back when coach (Jim) Calhoun was the coach, so it’s cool. … Hurley is a high intensity coach, I like that.”

