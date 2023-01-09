Read full article on original website
Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings in a second location, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Deadly Stealth Trials Said to Result in US Navy Sailors Fused to Warship
A highly-confidential trial meant to shield US warships from the enemy military, the Philadelphia Experiment, also known as Project Rainbow, is one of the most captivating mysteries in modern history.
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol planned the trip for weeks and came prepared for violence, a prosecutor said Tuesday as his trial got underway. Richard “Bigo” Barnett had...
Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence community conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents.
US News and World Report
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
Trump prepares to open next phase of 2024 campaign in South Carolina
The former president will hold a more "intimate" event than his typical rallies in the key state later this month.
Harvard rescinds fellowship offer to leading rights activist
BOSTON — Harvard University rescinded a fellowship that it had offered to a leading human rights activist over what he said Monday was his group’s criticism of Israel. Kenneth Roth, who was the executive director of Human Rights Watch, or HRW, until last year, was recruited by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow and he accepted. But a few weeks later, in July, Roth said the center called and told him that the dean of the school, Douglas Elmendorf, had not approved it.
MICHELLE COTTLE: The Chaos Caucus is now in charge
EDITOR'S NOTE: Michelle Cottle is a member of The New York Times editorial board, focusing on U.S. politics. She has covered Washington and politics since the Clinton administration. Things are looking up for Kevin McCarthy! Last week it took 15 agonizing roll call votes spread over five days of public...
Mississippi governor bans TikTok from government devices
JACKSON, MISS. — TikTok will be banned from all Mississippi-issued government devices and the state’s network, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday in a letter to department and agency heads. The Republican said he issued the directive to safeguard sensitive information from the popular social media app, which is...
Dish from Harry, one of their own, could fuel royal change
LONDON — In public, they present a united front — always. But Prince Harry has a very different story to tell about the British royals and the way they operate. Harry’s explosive memoir, with its damning allegations of a toxic relationship between the monarchy and the press, could accelerate the pace of change already under way within the House of Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play
NEW YORK — Free speech groups have condemned the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists Legal...
Called 'terrorists,' mocked at school, Muslim teens hope book raises awareness of bias
A child is disinvited from a birthday party because a parent doesn’t want "terrorists" there. A student athlete fears he will get kicked off the track team for missing practice during Ramadan. A boy hears classmates yell an Arabic expression praising God in a mocking way. Students recount these and other unsettling experiences...
School lawsuits over social media harm face tough legal road
SEATTLE — Like the tobacco, oil, gun, opioid and vaping industries before them, the big U.S. social media companies are now facing lawsuits brought by public entities that seek to hold them accountable for a huge societal problem — in their case, the mental health crisis among youth.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
NEW YORK — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
NEW YORK — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours. The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary indications “traced the outage...
