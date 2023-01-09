ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleroi, PA

Trib HSSN girls basketball player of the week for Jan. 8, 2023

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Charleroi’s McKenna DeUnger competes against Yough on Jan. 5, 2023.

It was a bit of a rough start to the new year for the Charleroi girls basketball team.

Three days in, the Cougars had a three-game winning streak snapped as they lost to Waynesburg Central, 65-55.

This despite the scoring of junior McKenna DeUnger, who had more than half of the team’s points with 28.

The week ended on a positive note, though, following a section victory over Yough on Thursday, 57-46, and a nonsection win at Ringgold on Friday, 54-34.

“We really needed it,” DeUnger said. “It really boosted us after the loss to Waynesburg. We have to keep winning out with a big game coming up on Monday against South Park.”

DeUnger once again led the Cougars with 30 points against Yough and 24 points in the win over Ringgold and is this week’s Trib HSSN girls basketball player of the week.

“What makes McKenna so good on the hardwood is her determination to put the ball in the bucket and defend,” Charleroi first-year coach Mariah Ward said. “Her heart is huge and her stamina is non-stop.”

The stamina part is a key for Charleroi, which due to injuries and other circumstances, is currently playing with only six healthy players.

After averaging 16.8 points as a sophomore, DeUnger has a 20.4 points-per-game average through nine games of her junior season.

“I’ve really been working on my shot, finishing on my layups and working on foul shots, which has really helped,” DeUnger said.

Even though she’s only a junior, she has become a leader for a young Charleroi squad.

“I want to guide my team to a win,” DeUnger said. “I try to help them out when I can.”

Ward added: “She’s only a junior but she’s the leader of the team. She motivates the team when we are tired or down. She’s the first one at practice and she gives direction. She leads us in many ways besides on the floor.”

DeUnger keeps busy during the school year, whether on the pitch, the hardwood or the diamond. She is a member of the Cougars soccer team in the fall, hoops team in the winter and softball team in the spring.

The Cougars face another stiff test Monday with a big section game at first-place South Park (5-5). The Eagles are tied with Waynesburg Central for first in Section 4-3A with a 2-0 record, one game ahead of Charleroi.

“Through all the adversity we’ve had, it shows the heart inside of the six girls and their will to win and get better,” Ward said. “These six have been through a lot, and they are amazing kids. I’m so proud to move forward in such a positive way with them.”

