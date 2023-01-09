ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Trib HSSN girls basketball team of the week for Jan. 8, 2023

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0021BV_0k7qfB6b00
Courtesy of Shady Side Academy Shady Side Academy girls basketball coach Jonna Burke is in her 28th season. She also has coached teams at Butler and Bethel Park.

The 2020-21 Shady Side Academy girls basketball team finished the covid-shortened season with a record of 1-10.

Less than two years later, the Bulldogs have completely turned things around.

Heading into the second week of January, they are 10-1 overall, tied for first place in Section 3-3A and are No. 2 in the latest Trib HSSN rankings.

The reasons for the about face in the SSA program is twofold.

One is the coach. Legendary district girls basketball coach Jonna Burke is in her second season at Shady Side Academy after 26 years as a head coach at Butler and her alma mater, Bethel Park.

Second is the influx of new talent. Three fabulous freshmen have played a big part in the Bulldogs’ success this season.

Maggie Spell is averaging 21.4 points per game while Karis Thomas has added 16.8 points per game to lead the way.

“Honestly, the two of them together are special,” Burke said. “I think if only one of them was on the team, things wouldn’t be the way they are. They find each other, they work well together, they alleviate pressure off the other one, teams can’t focus on one or the other. They are a really strong 1-2 punch.”

Freshman Cassie Sauer (6-foot-2) also has played a big role. She joins two older sisters on the team, 6-3 senior Cate Sauer and 6-foot junior Charlotte Sauer.

All are the daughters of former Shady Side Academy star, the late Pete Sauer.

“(Cassie) perhaps has the most potential of the three,” Burke said. “She’s been getting a lot of minutes for us. She and her sister kind of sub for each other; they are very similar. Cassie does have a little more range in her game. She can hit the mid-range jumper and put it on the floor a little bit.”

Cate Sauer led the team in scoring a year ago, when in Burke’s first season, Shady Side Academy finished 9-12 and lost in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

“Cate’s a tremendous athlete. She’s has a maturity about her and a calmness that she doesn’t really get flustered at all. Her presence on the floor is really important for us. There are a lot of little things she does that might not show up (on the stat sheet). She’s a great leader on our team.”

This past week, SSA picked up three more wins and won its first two section games with victories over Apollo-Ridge on Tuesday, 66-34, then a triumph at Burrell on Thursday, 62-34, before closing out the week with a nonsection win over Sewickley Academy, 63-29.

The win over Apollo-Ridge was a historic one for Burke, as she became the fourth active girls basketball coach to reach the 500-win plateau.

“I’ve been around 28 years, so something like this doesn’t happen overnight,” Burke said after the Vikings win. “I’ve been really lucky. I know a lot of people say that. But I’ve been really lucky over the years to have such good kids and kids who want to play hard and work hard. Kids like that I really relate to.

The Bulldogs have a challenging week ahead as they host Mt. Pleasant (9-3, 1-1) on Monday and Deer Lakes (4-8, 2-0) on Thursday.

Watch the Mt. Pleasant at Shady Side Academy game on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Shady Side Academy

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands set for another anticipated matchup

There will be an abundance of athleticism on the basketball court Tuesday night in Uniontown. And odds are it will be another sellout when Belle Vernon (5-5 , 1-1) visits No. 2-ranked Laurel Highlands (9-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-4A boys game at Harold “Horse” Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
UNIONTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurel Highlands fends off Belle Vernon surge to win section showdown

Despite putting together a furious second-half rally to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit, Belle Vernon ultimately fell short Tuesday night. The Leopards took the lead midway through the third quarter and held it on a few occasions in the fourth, but Rodney Gallagher, Keondre DeShields and Laurel Highlands found a way to defend their home court and fend off the visitors for a 69-64 win in Section 3-4A action.
BELLE VERNON, PA
Tribune-Review

Mt. Lebanon matches rival Upper St. Clair shot for shot in double-overtime win

Two dozen 3-pointers made the score higher than a typical Mt. Lebanon-Upper St. Clair grind, but the dramatic finish still fit this gritty rivalry’s history. The teams answered shot after shot from beyond the arc Tuesday night, until Mt. Lebanon’s Nate Girod made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 90 seconds left in the second overtime, letting the host Blue Devils defeat Upper St. Clair, 74-69, and break a first-place tie in Section 2-6A.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland County campus clippings: Local wrestlers help Pitt-Johnstown to No. 7 ranking

A number of former local standouts have helped lead the NCAA Division II No. 7-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team to an 8-0 start. In the team’s most recent match, sophomore Isaiah Vance (Hempfield), ranked No. 5 at heavyweight won by fall; redshirt sophomore Dajauhn Hertzog (Greensburg Salem) won by decision at 133 pounds; and No. 9 157-pounder Nate Smith (Franklin Regional), a senior, scored a decision in a 39-0 victory over American International (Mass.).
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin hires Penn-Trafford grad, former Hempfield coach Mike Brown

Mike Brown learned a lot in his two years as football coach at Hempfield. His time there might have been brief, but the knowledge he collected looks to be long-lasting. “A lot of valuable lessons,” Brown said. “I am very grateful to (athletic director) Brandon (Rapp) for believing in me. I was lucky to be surrounded by so many good people on my staff. The players bought into what we preached.”
TRAFFORD, PA
27 First News

Ami Lynn Maldonado, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ami Lynn Maldonado, 38, of Campbell, passed away in a house fire on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Ami was born October 24, 1984, in Youngstown, the daughter of James Anthony, Sr. and Catherine (Fox) Maldonado and was a lifelong area resident. Ami attended Campbell Memorial...
CAMPBELL, OH
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Five Star Trail to get improved access in Greensburg

Walkers, joggers and bicyclists in Greensburg should have an easier time getting to the Five Star Trail after improvements are added next year at several points along the recreational path. The city is partnering with PennDOT on a project that will establish a new trailhead at George Street, which parallels...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A juvenile was shot multiple times in Penn Hills on Monday.Allegheny County police said officials learned of a shooting on Sampson Street around 5:30 p.m. First responders found the juvenile male, who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said. A source said the juvenile was shot in the face and several times in the chest. Several neighbors told KDKA-TV they heard six to seven shots and screams for help. "He was hollering, 'I've been shot can someone please help me,'" one neighbor said. "So we tried to render whatever assistance we could on the phone, but someone else had already done that. It's just terrible that it's happening."It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating. 
PENN HILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy