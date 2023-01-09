What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Jan. 9, 2023: Section 3-5A girls basketball showdown on tap

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Olivia Pepple and Penn-Trafford will play at Oakland Catholic on Monday night.

Call them the terrific trio of Section 3-5A in WPIAL girls basketball.

Oakland Catholic leads the way with a 4-0 section record, followed closely by McKeesport and Penn-Trafford, each a half-game back at 3-0 in section play.

Combined, the trio has an overall record of 28-4.

Beginning Monday and continuing over the next eight days, the three heavyweights will collide for the first of two regular season meetings.

The first showdown is Monday when Penn-Trafford (9-1) visits Oakland Catholic (9-2). Watch the game on Trib HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Penn-Trafford hosts McKeesport, and on Jan. 17 McKeesport is home to Oakland Catholic.

Latrobe and Thomas Jefferson also are in Section 3-5A. Both the Wildcats and Jaguars sport winning records overall but both are already two games behind the trio in the loss column.

Other key girls hoops game

The top four girls basketball teams in Section 2-6A go head-to-head Monday.

First place Upper St. Clair visits Chartiers Valley while Mt. Lebanon hosts Peters Township.

The Panthers are 3-0 atop the section, 8-2 overall. The host Colts are a game back at 2-1 in the section, 6-3 overall.

The Indians also are 2-1 in the section, 8-4 overall while the Blue Devils are a half-game behind USC with a 3-1 section record and 7-4 overall.

There are two Class 5A girls hoops games Monday with at least a share of first place up for grabs.

In Section 1-5A, first-place Indiana (3-0, 7-4) is home to Franklin Regional (3-1, 4-6).

In Section 2-5A, front-running Mars (3-0, 8-2) hosts Shaler (2-1, 10-2).

District 7 vs. District 5

There is an interesting nonsection girls/boys basketball doubleheader set for Monday nearly 90 minutes east of Pittsburgh.

The Greensburg Central Catholic boys and girls teams hit the road to battle District 5 power Berlin-Brothersvalley.

The Centurions girls team has a 10-2 overall record while the boys enter the contest with a mark of 7-4.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers teams are nearly spotless. The boys team is a perfect 9-0 while the girls team is 8-1 overall.

Tags: Chartiers Valley, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Indiana, Latrobe, Mars, McKeesport, Mt. lebanon, Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Shaler, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair