ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Jan. 9, 2023: Section 3-5A girls basketball showdown on tap

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzLqO_0k7qKgwz00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Olivia Pepple and Penn-Trafford will play at Oakland Catholic on Monday night.

Call them the terrific trio of Section 3-5A in WPIAL girls basketball.

Oakland Catholic leads the way with a 4-0 section record, followed closely by McKeesport and Penn-Trafford, each a half-game back at 3-0 in section play.

Combined, the trio has an overall record of 28-4.

Beginning Monday and continuing over the next eight days, the three heavyweights will collide for the first of two regular season meetings.

The first showdown is Monday when Penn-Trafford (9-1) visits Oakland Catholic (9-2). Watch the game on Trib HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Penn-Trafford hosts McKeesport, and on Jan. 17 McKeesport is home to Oakland Catholic.

Latrobe and Thomas Jefferson also are in Section 3-5A. Both the Wildcats and Jaguars sport winning records overall but both are already two games behind the trio in the loss column.

Other key girls hoops game

The top four girls basketball teams in Section 2-6A go head-to-head Monday.

First place Upper St. Clair visits Chartiers Valley while Mt. Lebanon hosts Peters Township.

The Panthers are 3-0 atop the section, 8-2 overall. The host Colts are a game back at 2-1 in the section, 6-3 overall.

The Indians also are 2-1 in the section, 8-4 overall while the Blue Devils are a half-game behind USC with a 3-1 section record and 7-4 overall.

There are two Class 5A girls hoops games Monday with at least a share of first place up for grabs.

In Section 1-5A, first-place Indiana (3-0, 7-4) is home to Franklin Regional (3-1, 4-6).

In Section 2-5A, front-running Mars (3-0, 8-2) hosts Shaler (2-1, 10-2).

District 7 vs. District 5

There is an interesting nonsection girls/boys basketball doubleheader set for Monday nearly 90 minutes east of Pittsburgh.

The Greensburg Central Catholic boys and girls teams hit the road to battle District 5 power Berlin-Brothersvalley.

The Centurions girls team has a 10-2 overall record while the boys enter the contest with a mark of 7-4.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers teams are nearly spotless. The boys team is a perfect 9-0 while the girls team is 8-1 overall.

Tags: Chartiers Valley, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Indiana, Latrobe, Mars, McKeesport, Mt. lebanon, Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Shaler, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands set for another anticipated matchup

There will be an abundance of athleticism on the basketball court Tuesday night in Uniontown. And odds are it will be another sellout when Belle Vernon (5-5 , 1-1) visits No. 2-ranked Laurel Highlands (9-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-4A boys game at Harold “Horse” Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
UNIONTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Mt. Lebanon matches rival Upper St. Clair shot for shot in double-overtime win

Two dozen 3-pointers made the score higher than a typical Mt. Lebanon-Upper St. Clair grind, but the dramatic finish still fit this gritty rivalry’s history. The teams answered shot after shot from beyond the arc Tuesday night, until Mt. Lebanon’s Nate Girod made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 90 seconds left in the second overtime, letting the host Blue Devils defeat Upper St. Clair, 74-69, and break a first-place tie in Section 2-6A.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland County campus clippings: Local wrestlers help Pitt-Johnstown to No. 7 ranking

A number of former local standouts have helped lead the NCAA Division II No. 7-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team to an 8-0 start. In the team’s most recent match, sophomore Isaiah Vance (Hempfield), ranked No. 5 at heavyweight won by fall; redshirt sophomore Dajauhn Hertzog (Greensburg Salem) won by decision at 133 pounds; and No. 9 157-pounder Nate Smith (Franklin Regional), a senior, scored a decision in a 39-0 victory over American International (Mass.).
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin hires Penn-Trafford grad, former Hempfield coach Mike Brown

Mike Brown learned a lot in his two years as football coach at Hempfield. His time there might have been brief, but the knowledge he collected looks to be long-lasting. “A lot of valuable lessons,” Brown said. “I am very grateful to (athletic director) Brandon (Rapp) for believing in me. I was lucky to be surrounded by so many good people on my staff. The players bought into what we preached.”
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant expected to keep football coach Jason Fazekas

It looks like Jason Fazekas will be rehired as football coach at Mt. Pleasant. The district’s school board had opened the football coach’s position last month, but after a round of interviews, has decided to rehire Fazekas on Wednesday, according to the district’s school board meeting agenda.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh area teacher honored during College Football National Championship

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) - Joe Welch, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at North Hills, was among the educators from across the country honored at the College Football National Championship on Monday night. Welch is the Council Chief of State School Officers' 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. He was also one of four finalists for National Teacher of the Year. He was on the field as he and other teachers were recognized for their ongoing dedication to helping the youth.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Five Star Trail to get improved access in Greensburg

Walkers, joggers and bicyclists in Greensburg should have an easier time getting to the Five Star Trail after improvements are added next year at several points along the recreational path. The city is partnering with PennDOT on a project that will establish a new trailhead at George Street, which parallels...
GREENSBURG, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 major development projects to watch in 2023

Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Restaurant Week will commence without two culinary giants

Michael Passalacqua is a longtime Washington County restaurateur who is plugged into the dining scene throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. Owners and operators there are a closely knit fraternity, and Passalacqua is well aware that Pittsburgh Restaurant Week will kick off Jan. 9, without two culinary giants — one he knew well, the other through his large local reputation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy