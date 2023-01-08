ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Local events celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several events happening around our area.

January 13 - 16

Dreamfest , Cary

The Town of Cary's annual MLK Celebration includes presentations, films, performances, and more. The observance concludes with a MLK Day of

January 14

MLK Unity March & Prayer Rally , Apex

Prayer begins at 8 am at the Apex First Baptist Church. The march begins at 9 am.

January 15

University/Community MLK Memorial Banquet , Chapel Hill

UNC presents this annual event with keynote speaker Dr. Leah Cox. The event will begin at 6 pm.

Leading the Good Fight ,
Durham

Mikki Kendall who is a writer and diversity consultant will deliver the keynote address for Duke University's annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

January 16

43rd Annual Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

MLK Jr. Day Mass , Raleigh

The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will hold its annual Mass commemorating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King beginning at 12 pm.

MLK March and Celebration , Fuquay-Varina

The March begins at the St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00 am and concludes at Falcon Park. A celebration will immediately follow.

MLK Day of Service Meal Packaging Event , Durham

The event coordinated by Duke School, Interfaith Food Shuttle and Meals of Hope begins at 9 am. Advanced registration is required.

King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. , Raleigh

John Chavis Memorial Park presents a celebration of Dr. King's life through service, children's activities, and more on site from 12 pm - 3 pm.

Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration , Durham

This annual event takes place at Durham Central Park at 1 pm. The event includes free book drive and outdoor booths with community favorites including free popcorn from Mad Popper; The Poetry Fox; Wool E. Bull; Mr. A's Beignets, and MORE!. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.

January 18

You Won't Break My Soul: King Jr., Queen Bey and a Legacy of Renaissance in the South , Raleigh

Hosted by NC State University, this is a lecture by keynote speaker and Grammy Award nominee Pierce Freelon, that will explore the living legacies of Black southern renaissance movements. This free event begins at 3:30 pm.

January 20

March Like Martin: Move! , Raleigh

This student-led demonstrative march presented by the African American Cultural Center and Multicultural Student Affairs at NC State University will assert the need for movement - movement that eliminates barriers and obstacles toward justice, equity and ultimately liberation. The march will begin at 12:30 pm.

February 4

NC MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party , Durham

This annual event kicks off at 12pm along Fayetteville Street. The Block Party features music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton barber going strong after 30 years

In July of last year, Warren County native Corey Andrews achieved his 30-year milestone as a barber in his home county. Today, he continues to help people of all ages look their best at his Warrenton barbershop, A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop on West Market Street. The...
WARRENTON, NC
cbs17

Durham Tech receives $6 million donation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Tech has a new partnership for students in the life sciences industry. The school announced today a $6 million donation from Novo Nordisk. The pharmaceutical company has locations in Durham as well as Clayton. “We want to power opportunity and be a force for...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

5 donut shops hoping to bake up a winner at WRAL Voters' Choice Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

The BBQ Lab is launching a new dinner menu.

Bourbon and barbecue go together. And as if The BBQ Lab hadn’t already made Raleigh go hog wild, what’s next is, well, kind of a pig deal. Releasing next Wednesday, Jan. 18, expect the addition of shareable selects like brisket poutine with white brisket gravy garlic cheese curds, smoked fried wings (exclusive to the Raleigh location), made-in-house BBQ chips with Maytag blue cheese sauce, and so much more.
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane police chief announces retirement – this time, for real

Long-time Mebane police chief Terry Caldwell, who has been Mebane’s top law enforcement officer for the past 17 years, has decided – again – to retire, this time apparently for real. In 2021, Caldwell made a March 23 announcement to the city council, announcing an intention to...
MEBANE, NC
Chronicle

Here's what to know about Duke's top five recent administrative changes

Change is abound within the Duke administration. From the University side to Duke Health leadership, there have been a handful of personnel changes in the last year. With the arrival of several incoming administrators this semester and national searches for others already underway, The Chronicle took a look at the five biggest recent administrative shifts.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Nearly half of DPS elementary students would have to change schools under proposed redistricting

DURHAM, N.C. — Parents with children attending Durham Public Schools are raising concerns about the planned redistricting. On Monday, school district leaders released the proposed rules for "Growing Together," which is a major redistricting plan. It is expected to be the largest overhaul of the district in 30 years, and nearly half of elementary school students would have to change schools.
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Nothing Traditional About NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell

The tradition with the North Carolina state treasurer is that people only hear from them every four years, when they are running for election. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, doesn’t hold with that tradition. Folwell spent most of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy