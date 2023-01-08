Local events celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several events happening around our area.

, Cary

The Town of Cary's annual MLK Celebration includes presentations, films, performances, and more. The observance concludes with a MLK Day of

, Apex

Prayer begins at 8 am at the Apex First Baptist Church. The march begins at 9 am.

, Chapel Hill

UNC presents this annual event with keynote speaker Dr. Leah Cox. The event will begin at 6 pm.

Durham

Mikki Kendall who is a writer and diversity consultant will deliver the keynote address for Duke University's annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

, Raleigh

The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will hold its annual Mass commemorating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King beginning at 12 pm.

, Fuquay-Varina

The March begins at the St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00 am and concludes at Falcon Park. A celebration will immediately follow.

, Durham

The event coordinated by Duke School, Interfaith Food Shuttle and Meals of Hope begins at 9 am. Advanced registration is required.

, Raleigh

John Chavis Memorial Park presents a celebration of Dr. King's life through service, children's activities, and more on site from 12 pm - 3 pm.

, Durham

This annual event takes place at Durham Central Park at 1 pm. The event includes free book drive and outdoor booths with community favorites including free popcorn from Mad Popper; The Poetry Fox; Wool E. Bull; Mr. A's Beignets, and MORE!. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.

, Raleigh

Hosted by NC State University, this is a lecture by keynote speaker and Grammy Award nominee Pierce Freelon, that will explore the living legacies of Black southern renaissance movements. This free event begins at 3:30 pm.

, Raleigh

This student-led demonstrative march presented by the African American Cultural Center and Multicultural Student Affairs at NC State University will assert the need for movement - movement that eliminates barriers and obstacles toward justice, equity and ultimately liberation. The march will begin at 12:30 pm.

, Durham

This annual event kicks off at 12pm along Fayetteville Street. The Block Party features music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, and more.