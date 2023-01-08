Local events celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several events happening around our area.January 13 - 16 Dreamfest , Cary The Town of Cary's annual MLK Celebration includes presentations, films, performances, and more. The observance concludes with a MLK Day of January 14 MLK Unity March & Prayer Rally , Apex Prayer begins at 8 am at the Apex First Baptist Church. The march begins at 9 am. January 15 University/Community MLK Memorial Banquet , Chapel Hill UNC presents this annual event with keynote speaker Dr. Leah Cox. The event will begin at 6 pm. Leading the Good Fight , Durham Mikki Kendall who is a writer and diversity consultant will deliver the keynote address for Duke University's annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. January 16 43rd Annual Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast MLK Jr. Day Mass , Raleigh The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will hold its annual Mass commemorating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King beginning at 12 pm. MLK March and Celebration , Fuquay-Varina The March begins at the St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00 am and concludes at Falcon Park. A celebration will immediately follow. MLK Day of Service Meal Packaging Event , Durham The event coordinated by Duke School, Interfaith Food Shuttle and Meals of Hope begins at 9 am. Advanced registration is required. King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. , Raleigh John Chavis Memorial Park presents a celebration of Dr. King's life through service, children's activities, and more on site from 12 pm - 3 pm. Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration , Durham This annual event takes place at Durham Central Park at 1 pm. The event includes free book drive and outdoor booths with community favorites including free popcorn from Mad Popper; The Poetry Fox; Wool E. Bull; Mr. A's Beignets, and MORE!. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event. January 18 You Won't Break My Soul: King Jr., Queen Bey and a Legacy of Renaissance in the South , Raleigh Hosted by NC State University, this is a lecture by keynote speaker and Grammy Award nominee Pierce Freelon, that will explore the living legacies of Black southern renaissance movements. This free event begins at 3:30 pm. January 20 March Like Martin: Move! , Raleigh This student-led demonstrative march presented by the African American Cultural Center and Multicultural Student Affairs at NC State University will assert the need for movement - movement that eliminates barriers and obstacles toward justice, equity and ultimately liberation. The march will begin at 12:30 pm. February 4 NC MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party , Durham This annual event kicks off at 12pm along Fayetteville Street. The Block Party features music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, and more.
