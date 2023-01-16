List | Triangle events to honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy
Organizations and churches across the Triangle are hosting several events to honor, remember and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here's a list of some of those events: Monday, January 16 RALEIGH Martin Luther King Memorial March Start: Departs at 11:00 am from State Capitol Building, Edenton Street Side in Downtown Raleigh Participants should be there by 10:00 a.m. for the march lineup. The public is invited to join. MLK Jr. Day Mass The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will hold its annual Mass commemorating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King beginning at 12 pm. King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. John Chavis Memorial Park presents a celebration of Dr. King's life through service, children's activities, and more on-site from 12 pm - 3 pm. DURHAM The 43rd Annual Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast
- 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. (Sheraton Imperial Hotel on 4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham
- Doors open at 6 am. The program starts st 7:15 a.m. Breakfast is available until 8 am
- Keynote Speaker: Reverend Doctor Gregory M. Howard, Dean, Shaw University Divinity School
The Rev. Omotolokun Omokunde, the speaker of the Wayne County Community College annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, and now a pastor in Oxford was enthralled after meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Oxford pastor inspired by boyhood meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King, honors him in speech ======================================================================================================================== 2023 MLK Jr events that have concluded Friday, January 13 CARY Dreamfest The Town of Cary's annual MLK Celebration includes presentations, films, performances, and more. The observance concludes with an MLK Day of Service at Good Hope Farm. Saturday, January 14 CARRBORO The Town of Carrboro's MLK Day event is from 1 to 3 p.m., at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N Greensboro Street. Guest speakers include U.S. Rep. Valerie Foushee. RALEIGH 2023 MLK Jr. Holiday Step Show 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Sanderson High School, the step show features high school, middle, and elementary school students, as well as area dance teams. This is a ticketed event. Morning Events APEX MLK Unity March & Prayer Rally Prayer begins at 8 am at the Apex First Baptist Church. The march begins at 9 am. HOLLY SPRINGS MLK Celebration Breakfast The breakfast begins at 8:45 am and features keynote speaker Justice Anita Earls from the NC Supreme Court.
