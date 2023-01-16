List | Triangle events to honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

Organizations and churches across the Triangle are hosting several events to honor, remember and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here's a list of some of those events:

Start: Departs at 11:00 am from State Capitol Building, Edenton Street Side in Downtown Raleigh

Participants should be there by 10:00 a.m. for the march lineup.

The public is invited to join.

The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will hold its annual Mass commemorating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King beginning at 12 pm.

John Chavis Memorial Park presents a celebration of Dr. King's life through service, children's activities, and more on-site from 12 pm - 3 pm.

7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. (Sheraton Imperial Hotel on 4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham

Doors open at 6 am. The program starts st 7:15 a.m. Breakfast is available until 8 am

Keynote Speaker: Reverend Doctor Gregory M. Howard, Dean, Shaw University Divinity School

The event coordinated by Duke School, Interfaith Food Shuttle and Meals of Hope begins at 9 am. Advanced registration is required.

This annual event takes place at Durham Central Park at 1 pm. The event includes free book drive and outdoor booths with community favorites including free popcorn from Mad Popper; The Poetry Fox; Wool E. Bull; Mr. A's Beignets, and MORE!. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.

The March begins at the St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00 am and concludes at Falcon Park. A celebration will immediately follow.

, Wilson

The Team Power Foundation is holding a free shoe giveaway from 1 pm - 3 pm at St. John AME Zion Church.

, Raleigh

Hosted by NC State University, this is a lecture by keynote speaker and Grammy Award nominee Pierce Freelon, that will explore the living legacies of Black southern renaissance movements. This free event begins at 3:30 pm.

, Raleigh

This student-led demonstrative march presented by the African American Cultural Center and Multicultural Student Affairs at NC State University will assert the need for movement - a movement that eliminates barriers and obstacles toward justice, equity and ultimately liberation. The march will begin at 12:30 pm.

, Durham

This annual event kicks off at 12pm along Fayetteville Street. The Block Party features music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, and more.

The Rev. Omotolokun Omokunde, the speaker of the Wayne County Community College annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, and now a pastor in Oxford was enthralled after meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

2023 MLK Jr events that have concluded

The Town of Cary's annual MLK Celebration includes presentations, films, performances, and more. The observance concludes with an MLK Day of Service at Good Hope Farm.

The Town of Carrboro's MLK Day event is from 1 to 3 p.m., at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N Greensboro Street.

Guest speakers include U.S. Rep. Valerie Foushee.

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Sanderson High School, the step show features high school, middle, and elementary school students, as well as area dance teams. This is a ticketed event.

Morning Events

Prayer begins at 8 am at the Apex First Baptist Church. The march begins at 9 am.

The breakfast begins at 8:45 am and features keynote speaker Justice Anita Earls from the NC Supreme Court.