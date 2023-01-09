ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Happy birthday, Elvis: Fans gather to celebrate as Graceland opens exhibit

By Jasmine McCraven
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ad7U_0k7oNsTo00

Elvis fans from all over the world visited Graceland on Sunday, Jan. 8, to commemorate what would’ve been the late rock star’s 88th birthday.

The annual birthday proclamation ceremony was filled with both new and long-time Elvis fans as they waited to hear from the late singer’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

As fans screamed, “We love you,” Lisa Marie Presley addressed the large crowd by saying, “And I love you.”

“I keep saying you’re the only people that can bring me out of my house,” Lisa Marie Presley continued. “I’m not kidding.”

The singer-songwriter said her family is moved by the many people who travel to Graceland every year to honor her father.

The ceremony served as the official opening for Graceland’s “The Making of ELVIS” movie exhibition, which includes behind the scenes footage, props used in the 2022 film, set pieces and costumes worn by the cast.

“Elvis,” which was released in theaters last June, grossed more than $284 million, becoming the third-highest grossing music biopic since the 1970s. The exhibit was created in partnership between Warner Bros., National Film and Sound Archives of Australia and Baz Luhrmann, the director of the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5jyf_0k7oNsTo00

Fans recieved birthday cake during Elvis Presley’s birthday celebration at Graceland on Sunday Jan. 8. (Ziggy Tucker/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Joel Weinshanker, a managing partner of Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland, said the making of the musical drama began five years ago.

“I brought Baz Luhrmann (to Graceland), and we sat all night behind this mansion just talking about who Elvis was and what he would’ve wanted,” Weinshanker said. “And what Elvis wanted almost his entire life was to be part of an amazing film with an amazing director, and I think we did that for him this year.”

Fans also heard from Jack Soden, the president and CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises; Glen Hardin, a long-time member of Elvis’ TCB band and Alton Mason, who portrayed Little Richard in “Elvis.”

Mason, who is also the first Black male model to have walked in a Chanel show, said he first met Luhrmann at a GQ magazine awards show in 2019.

“I was in Australia receiving GQ male model of the year, and Baz was receiving the movie icon of the year,” Mason said.

Mason said Luhrmann approached him, impressed by his dance moves at the awards show after party.

“He said, ‘You’re an amazing mover, do you sing at all?” Mason said. “I said, ‘I sing, but I also come from a lineage of singers.’”

Mason is the third great nephew of late gospel singer and actress Mahalia Jackson. The 25-year-old has been in theatre since he was eight years old. “Elvis” marks his film debut.

The Graceland exhibit gives fans a closer look into how Luhrmann captured Elvis’ life on the big screen.

Displays included historical information and photos of the late singer’s childhood neighborhood in Tupelo, Mississippi, where Presley and his mother lived. The exhibit also features a replica of Sun Studio, where he officially began his singing career in the 1950s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxY59_0k7oNsTo00

An exhibition about events that inspired the movie Elvis opened during Elvis Presley’s birthday celebration on Sunday, Jan. 8. (Ziggy Tucker/Special to The Daily Memphian)

The historical Hotel Chisca was also among featured in replica layouts. In 1954, the place was home of then-radio station WHBQ. D.J. Dewey Phillips broadcasted Presley for the first time on the station with Elvis’s first recording of “That’s All Right, Mama,” on July 7, 1954.

The exhibit is now open to the public and will remain in place until Monday, September 4.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

