Police: Queens shooting suspects fled scene, injured pedestrian in hit and run

Police are searching for two suspects in a shooting in Queens.

When those suspects fled the scene, police say they struck and injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run.

The shooting wounded two men just before 4 a.m. Sunday outside 'Impulse Lounge' on Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park.

The victims, both 28-year-old men, are in stable condition.

Police say the two suspects fled in a white BMW that struck a man by the Van Wyck Expressway. The suspects then ditched the car.

The injured pedestrian was listed in critical condition.

Police got a call on New Year's day that a stolen car drove off an embankment and fell into a house below. CeFaan Kim has more.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News