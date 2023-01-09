Police: Queens shooting suspects fled scene, injured pedestrian in hit and run
Police are searching for two suspects in a shooting in Queens. When those suspects fled the scene, police say they struck and injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run. The shooting wounded two men just before 4 a.m. Sunday outside 'Impulse Lounge' on Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park. The victims, both 28-year-old men, are in stable condition. Police say the two suspects fled in a white BMW that struck a man by the Van Wyck Expressway. The suspects then ditched the car. The injured pedestrian was listed in critical condition. ALSO READ | Stolen car falls onto New Jersey home on New Year's Day
