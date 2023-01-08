Prince Harry accuses 'dangerous' Queen Consort Camilla of leaking royal stories to the media

Read full article on original website
Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Can’t Have Their Royal Titles Stripped By King Charles
This article has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles have been a hot topic of discussion ever since King Charles took the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this year. While Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have yet to receive new titles like Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose titles and social media handles were almost instantly upgraded to Prince and Princess of Wales, things have been relatively quiet regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s ones, with the fate of their, and their children’s, titles being very up in the air!
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
What Michelle Obama Has Said About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The former first lady was asked what her response to Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey was in the days following its broadcast.
‘The View’ rages against ‘unbelievably sick’ vitriol against Meghan Markle, ‘racism and bigotry’ of royals
The women of "The View" came to the defense of Meghan Markle, slamming the "unbelievably sick" attacks on her and the "racism and bigotry" of the royal family.
Prevention
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Thought He And Meghan Markle Were Still Living in Canada When They Moved in With Tyler Perry
A place of refuge. Prince Harry revealed that his and wife Meghan Markle’s stay at Tyler Perry’s house in 2020 was a secret from his family at the time. “No one knew we were there,” Harry, 38, said during episode 6 of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which aired on Thursday, December 15. […]
Princess Diana did something that other members of the Royal Family did not dare to do
During her lifetime, Princess Diana was called the “Queen of human hearts”, and her personal life, as well as the cause of the accident, is still being discussed. But Lady Diana used her popularity for the sake of something else – she struggled with social problems, debunked myths, and taught empathy and respect for different people.
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Camilla Parker Bowles Ditches Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Fashion Rule
Here's what the late Queen Elizabeth II always wore that you won't catch King Charles' wife Camilla, Queen Consort wearing.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Lied About Not Being Able to Invite Her Niece to Her Wedding: ‘That Just Didn’t Happen’, Palace Source Claims
Meghan Markle alleged she was discouraged from inviting a beloved family member to her wedding, but palace insiders said that's a "complete and utter lie."
Meghan Markle’s Entire Docuseries ‘Stems From a Hatred and Jealousy of Kate Middleton,’ According to Royal Commentator
A British commentator is slamming Meghan Markle over her docuseries as well as the "hatred and jealousy" she believes the duchess harbors towards her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo
Royal fans are commenting on just how much the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like another member of the royal family.
Prince Harry Says He Believed Mom Princess Diana Faked Her Death To Escape Press
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Prince Harry opened up about how he dealt with his mother, Princess Diana’s, tragic death over two decades ago. In his new memoir Spare, the 38-year-old activist, who was only 12 at the time of his mother’s fatal car crash, revealed that he believed Diana had faked her own death to escape her troubled life, according to excerpts obtained by Page Six. The Duke of Sussex said he came up with the theory moments after he received the horrifying news of her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where he was visiting with his grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, per the outlet.
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
epicstream.com
Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Harry Claims Kate Was ‘Reluctant’ to Lend Meghan Her Lip Gloss—She ‘Grimaced’ When Meg Used It
Sister in law. Prince Harry’s Spare stories about Kate Middleton reveal that he had more than just drama with his brother and father. Spare, which was published on January 10, 2023, is the Duke of Sussex’s first memoir. The title is based on the phrase “the heir and the spare,” terms often used to describe the first and second born children of a royal monarch. Harry wrote in Spare that his father, King Charles III, first used the word to describe him in a conversation with his mother, Princess Diana, after he was born. “‘Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir...
Meghan Markle Haters Compare the ‘Privileged’ Duchess of Sussex to a ‘Bird in a Gilded Cage’
Meghan Markle haters slam the Duchess of Sussex for not acknowledging her "privilege."
