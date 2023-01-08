Bolsonaro supporters break into Brazilian Congress and presidential palace

Last month, video of South Sudan President Salva Kiir apparently urinating on himself during a public event spread on social media. Now, weeks later, six journalists have been detained for days in connection with an investigation into the leak of the leak. The six men, who work for state-run media, “are suspected of having knowledge on how the video of the president urinating himself came out,” Patrick Oyet, president of the South Sudan Union of Journalists, told Reuters. “We are concerned because those who are detained now have stayed longer than what the law says.”The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read it at Reuters

4 DAYS AGO