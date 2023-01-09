Alief ISD teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident, according to police

Domestic violence led to the death of an Alief ISD teacher Saturday night, according to police.

Officers with the Sugar Land Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in New Territory at about 9:50 p.m.

"Out of nowhere, just four very distinct gunshots is what I heard, and it was quite scary at the moment, so I dropped everything I was doing, came outside," Tony Thomas, a neighbor said.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman dead in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as Wendy Duan, an elementary school teacher at Alief ISD, according to police.

"We'd talk to each other, and she told me she's a teacher, so not much too much conversation, but she seemed like a nice girl; we would see each other on and off sometimes," another neighbor, Sandy Thomas, said.

Investigators believe the shooting is domestic violence-related and have identified a man as a suspect.

Alief ISD tells ABC13 that Duan has been working as a third grade teacher with the district since 2017, writing: