Singer Jessie J’s Baby Bump Album Before Welcoming 1st Child: See Pregnancy Photos

Mama knows best! Jessie J is expecting her rainbow baby nearly one year after suffering a miscarriage — and she’s excited to share her pregnancy progress.

“It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never get pregnant to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it’s all happening,” the “Domino” songstress wrote via Instagram Story on January 6, 2023, hours after confirming her baby news . “My mind hasn’t fully processed that it’s actually happening some days, which is why I kept quiet for so long.”

The England native — full name Jessica Ellen Cornish — kept her first trimester under wraps after previously suffering a miscarriage in November 2021. “The anxiety in the beginning was overwhelming and I felt like I had my eyes closed, just hoping it all would continue to go well,” she wrote in her January 2023 social media message. “I don’t take a second of this for granted and continue to pray for a safe landing for my baby every day.”

She added: “I know I have been blessed with the biggest gift I will ever receive and I pray more than anything you get yours, however that looks.”

The “Bang Bang” performer — who has not publicly shared the identity of her little one’s father nor her due date — has been candid about her pregnancy emotions and morning sickness.

“I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF,” Jessie wrote via Instagram on January 8, 2023, sharing footage of herself yawning, crying and vomiting.

Prior to learning she is pregnant with baby No. 1, the “Price Tag” singer has been vocal about her desire to become a mother amid fertility challenges.

“Five years ago, I was diagnosed with [adenomyosis], which is making it harder. I was told I can’t have children, but I don’t believe it,” Jessie said during a June 2019 appearance on the “Heart Breakfast” radio show . “I believe in miracles. I haven’t given up. … Over the last four years, I’ve changed my diet. I changed the way I live, I’ve done a lot of self-work. I am still in the process of it.”

According to the Mayo Clinic , adenomyosis occurs when the endometrial tissue grows into the muscular uterine wall .

Jessie did not let her medical struggles get in the way of her family planning journey and she’s now overjoyed to become a parent.

“Pregnancy is the most relatable but UNIQUE journey. We all feel it and experience and deal with it OUR own way,” she wrote in a second Instagram Story note in January 2023. “I can only speak on the first trimester fully and I believe that however s—t or amazing or awful or scary or joyful it is, gratitude is always there as given.”

Scroll below to see the “Mamma Knows Best” singer’s pregnancy progress before welcoming her first child: