Fresno County, CA

Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days

 3 days ago

A major storm is moving in across California, blanketing the Valley in rain and snow for the higher elevations.

Rain will continue all Monday afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. There is a flood watch for the Valley and Foothills.

On Monday morning, Mariposa County issued a "shelter in place" order for Anton and Carter Roads along with parts of Jerseydale Road due to flood waters and debris.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso breaks down a major storm that is moving across the Central Valley.

An evacuation order has been issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding.

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration Monday for California to support storm response and relief efforts.

A flood watch is in place for the Valley and foothills through Tuesday. Flooding will be a concern across the Valley and Foothills.

A rockslide and major flooding have closed Highway 168 at the four-lane in Fresno County.

Video provided by the California Highway Patrol shows giant boulders falling onto the road, which looked more like a river at the time.

A rockslide and major flooding have closed Highway 168 at the four-lane in Fresno County.

Tollhouse Road at Pittman Hill road is closed in both directions.

Auberry Road also remains closed.

Officials are advising drivers to stay off the road and away from flooded roadways.

Here in Fresno, city officials announced that storm relief centers will be open all week as the storms continue.

Poverello House will be providing three free meals a day, and the Fresno Police Department will be providing security.

The four warming center locations are the Ted C Wills Community Center, Mosqueda Community Center, Pinedale Community Center and Maxie L Parks Community Center.

On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom and State officials provided updates on the winter storms impacting California. He announced that the state has begun mobilizing resources to respond to flooding, power outages and other major disasters.

FULL NEWSOM NEWS CONFERENCE VIDEO:

He says the state government has mobilized resources to respond to flooding, power outages and major disasters.

The City of Merced has issued an Emergency Declaration as it prepares for the potential impact of the upcoming storm. Officials say the proclamation was made in response to risks posed by flooding.

You can contact the Merced County Office of Emergency Services at 209-385-7379, or (209) 385-6905 for after-hours urgent matters. For a flood safety checklist, click here .

For information on street closures in that area, click here .

Highway 168 at the Four lanes reopened Saturday after a rockslide closed the highway temporarily. Chains are still required for drivers heading up to the snow, regardless if your car has all-wheel drive.

This story will be updated with more developing coverage of the storm.

