This 13-year-old magician just got a golden buzzer on ‘AGT-All Stars’

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Light Balance Kids, a dance group from Ukraine, and the Detroit Youth Choir have received golden buzzers on “AGT: All-Stars.” | Trae Patton, NBC

America’s Got Talent ” has brought back 60 former champions, finalists and fan favorites to compete for the ultimate title of “ AGT All-Star .”

Each episode of the new series features 10 standout acts from “AGT” and other “Got Talent” franchises from around the world competing for one of 11 spots in the finale — five decided by the show’s judges and the remaining spots chosen by “AGT” super fans, the Deseret News reported.

So far, “AGT: All-Stars,” which premiered Jan. 2, has advanced eight acts to the finale.

Here’s a breakdown of who has made it to the show’s finale (so far). Episodes of “AGT: All-Stars” air Mondays at 7 p.m. MST on NBC.

Aidan McCann

Aidan McCann, a 13-year-old magician who was a Season 14 finalist on “Britain’s Got Talent,” received a Golden Buzzer from “AGT” judge Heidi Klum during the “All-Stars” episode that aired on Jan. 23.

During the episode, McCann shared how he became interested in performing magic tricks when he was 5, inspired by magicians on “AGT” like Piff the Magic Dragon and winner Shin Lim.

For his performance on “All-Stars,” McCann had the “AGT” judges color in a picture of a superhero (while he was blindfolded). After they finished coloring, McCann made a big reveal that shocked all of the show’s judges (no spoilers here).

“That was unbelievable, seriously unbelievable,” Simon Cowell said.

“I don’t know how you did it,” Klum added. “You are incredible. I love the magic but really it is you who is the magic. You really are. I think you’re such a little star. You sparkle.”

Mike E. Winfield

Comedian Mike E. Winfield was a finalist during this past season of “America’s Got Talent.” In his return to the show Monday night, on the new spinoff series “AGT: All Stars,” Winfield said he was determined to win.

During the Jan. 16 episode, Winfield did a routine about how “AGT” has changed his life and his family’s life — and his delivery and determination persuaded “AGT” judge Simon Cowell to hit the golden buzzer, immediately advancing Winfield to the show’s finale.

“You’ve come back funnier, more confident,” Cowell said. “I can even see it in your eyes how much this means to you right now.”

During his previous run on “AGT,” the comedian from Baltimore, Maryland, impressed the judges so much that Howie Mandel offered him the chance to open for him at his upcoming show, the Deseret News previously reported.

According to Winfield’s website , the comedian has appeared on “The Late Show With David Letterman,” and appeared a few times in the sitcom “The Office” as a warehouse guy.

Winfield opens up about his family life in his routines, commonly talking about how he married an older woman.

“He often jokes about the age difference and his wife treating him like a kid,” his website states. “For instance in the grocery store she yells in front of everyone, ‘You better not throw anything extra in the shopping cart.’ His response? ‘Well that’s hard for me to do while I’m sitting in it!’”

Detroit Youth Choir

The second golden buzzer of the season went to the Detroit Youth Choir , which was the runner-up to “AGT” winner Kodi Lee on Season 14.

During the “All-Stars” episode that aired Jan. 9, host Terry Crews opted to award his golden buzzer to the large choir following its energetic rendition of Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder.”

“One golden buzzer is not enough!” shouted Crews, who previously gave the choir a golden buzzer during its Season 14 audition.

The Detroit Youth Choir received high praise from all of the judge, with Howie Mandel calling it “a championship performance.”

“I’m actually speechless,” Simon Cowell said with emotion. “I mean, seriously speechless. This was just magic, absolute, creative magic.”

Light Balance Kids

During the premiere episode, the Ukrainian-based dance group Light Balance Kids beat “AGT” greats like Season 2 winner Terry Fator to earn a spot in the finale. Light Balance Kids — who received a golden buzzer during Season 14 of “AGT” — received the first golden buzzer of “AGT: All Stars” from judge Howie Mandel.

Before the dance group’s performance, one member shared how a few of them had to travel to the competition alone, as their families are involved in the war in Ukraine, USA Today reported. Their dance routine to Junior Senior’s “Move Your Feet” got a standing ovation from the audience and high praise from all of the judges, with Simon Cowell calling it the group’s best performance to date.

“You’ve always been one of my favorite acts that I have seen in the history of ‘America’s Got Talent,’” Mandel told the group, according to NBC.com . “And there’s such an amazing message here. Where you come from, at this point, it’s arguably the darkest place in the world. And you come across the globe to bring us light. And if I can do anything, anything on behalf of America, on behalf of ‘AGT: All-Stars ,’ to bring you even more light than you brought us, I’d like to do that for you.”

Mandel proceeded to hit his golden buzzer for the group, immediately advancing the dancers to the finale.

Who else has made it to the ‘AGT: All-Stars’ finale?

Power Duo

Power Duo — an aerialist act that was the 2016 winner of “Pilipinas Got Talent” — earned enough votes from “All-Stars” superfans to advance to the show’s finale.

The performers, a husband and wife duo, received high praise from the judges following their performance for “All-Stars.”

“I love you two,” Cowell said.

“Two people that are in love, and that do something so beautiful together,” Klum added. “It was beautiful.”

Avery Dixon

Avery Dixon, a saxophone player and finalist from this past season of “AGT,” secured enough votes from “AGT” superfans to make it to the “All-Stars” finale during the episode on Jan. 16.

For his first appearance on “All-Stars,” Dixon performed a rousing rendition of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” — a performance that led Cowell to say he believes the saxophone player has a good shot of winning the competition.

“You, young man, are an all-star,” Mandel said following the performance. “You are a show.”

During his initial run on “AGT,” the 22-year-old musician from Atlanta, Georgia, shared that he was bullied for his voice and his appearance when he was younger and ultimately found the saxophone to be an outlet for him to escape all of the negativity, per the Deseret News .

“You need to be here, you’re supposed to be here,” Mandel said following Dixon’s audition, which has more than 7 million views on YouTube . “And you will change the world.”

Dixon earned a golden buzzer from “AGT” host Terry Crews during Season 17. In performing the saxophone on “AGT,” Dixon is carrying on the legacy of his great-grandfather, R&B saxophonist Maxwell Davis, who worked with artists like Etta James and B.B. King, the Deseret News reported.

Aidan Bryant

Aidan Bryant , a 18-year-old self-taught aerial artist, got enough votes from “AGT” superfans to make it to the “All-Stars” finale during the episode on Jan. 9.

Bryant was the runner-up to “AGT” winner Dustin Tavella on Season 16, and continually impressed the judges with his skills — made all the more impressive by the fact that he had only begun to hone in on his skills amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I have been practicing really hard,” he told Digital Journal during his initial run on the show. “I developed a lot of skills over the past year. I’ve used different apparatuses, I bought new ones, and came up with more moves on them and everything.”

Following Bryant’s routine for “All-Stars,” Cowell called the teenager one of the best contestants the show has ever seen.

The Bello Sisters

In addition to Light Balance Kids, the Bello Sisters — a dance trio from Season 15 — also advanced to the finale after earning the most votes from fans, USA Today reported.

During their “AGT” run in Season 15, the sisters performed what the judges described as “humanly impossible” acrobatic tricks, and shared how they hope to open their own family show in Las Vegas, the Deseret News previously reported. The Bello Sisters reached the top 10 during their initial run on “AGT.”

Deseret News

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

