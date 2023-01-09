ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3

By JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TfK7m_0k7eHHBl00

Damar Hamlin's old high school teammate clutched the ball he had just intercepted, jogged to the 30-yard line, gingerly placed the pigskin at the top of the red-outlined “3," raised his hands over his head and formed them in the shape of a heart.

“I’m just glad I got a chance to go out there and make a play and honor him the way I did," said Hamlin's buddy, Colts safety Rodney Thomas II.

Thomas' gesture might have been the most poignant moment, but it was far from the only shout-out to the Bills safety on an NFL Sunday filled with love for a stricken player whose impact is being felt across the nation.

Hamlin's number — number “3” — was on display everywhere across the league, outlined on 30-yard lines on fields, worn on special patches on the Bills uniforms and featured on jackets and sweatshirts and even on red hearts dangling from the tailgate tents outside the Bills home stadium.

The highest volume of tribute poured in, naturally, from that parking lot in Orchard Park, New York, where Buffalo's 35-23 victory over New England was punctuated by a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Nyheim Hines on the game's opening play.

“OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” Hamlin tweeted after the quick score.

The safety, whose recovery after his collapse on the field Monday night in Cincinnati has overtaken every NFL story line, also shared a photo of himself making a heart with his hands from his hospital bed shortly before kickoff with the text “GAMETIME!!! @BuffaloBills.”

Before that, in the lot outside of Highmark Stadium, Ryan Magnuson stood in front of a 4-x-10-foot canvas greeting card that he placed at the foot of the Bills stadium entrance for fans to sign. The message on the card: “If you get a chance to show some love today, do it. It won't cost you nothing” — a reprise of a tweet Hamlin sent back in 2021.

“It’s been very positive. I’ve seen Bills fans, I’ve seen Patriots fans and people wearing other NFL jerseys coming up. I think this is bigger than a team thing at this point,” Magnuson said.

Fifteen-hundred miles away, and three hours later in Denver, the Chargers and Broncos each walked to the numbers and linked arms near their respective sidelines before the game's first snap while the No. 3s on both teams — Russell Wilson and Derwin James Jr. — met at the 50-yard-line, shook hands and kneeled in prayer.

Philly running back Miles Sanders tweeted a picture of himself, wearing a “Love For Damar” sweatshirt, and flashing the number “3” while FaceTiming with Hamlin from his hospital.

Not all was warm and fuzzy.

In Cincinnati, Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrated a touchdown by mimicking a coin flip — the likes of which could have happened, per a late NFL contingency plan — to decide home-field advantage in a potential playoff game between the Bengals and Ravens.

Cincinnati's 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday staved off that possibility. The Ravens will visit Cincy next week in the wild-card round. But saying all is back to normal in the NFL this week, or for the upcoming playoffs, still feels like a bit of a stretch.

The postseason is bound to be outfitted in “Love For Damar” sweatshirts and others embroidered with “Hamlin Strong,” the likes of which Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore during Saturday's win over the Raiders. Some might even wear shirts being sold by Hamlin himself, with proceeds going to first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he's been since he collapsed on the field and had to have his heartbeat restored by medical staff last Monday.

It is bound to be filled with reminders that the high stakes of these games are about more than a trophy to be awarded at the end of the Super Bowl.

It is bound to feel a little bit off. If the Chiefs and Bills advance to the AFC title game, for instance, that game will be played on a neutral field, in a city still to be determined.

The heart of this league was beating most strongly in Buffalo on Sunday.

In the vast parking lots circling the stadium, fans wore self-made shirts and jerseys honoring Hamlin.

Sue Sonner wore a former Bills quarterback EJ Manuel’s No. 3 jersey; her husband creatively covered over Manuel's name and replaced it with Hamlin's.

“It’s going to be very emotional. I’m taking some tissues with me for sure,” said Sonner, who is from Corning, New York, and was also in the stadium in Cincinnati last Monday.

“We could see the scurry and the trauma and the panic and all of that. So very somber, very somber environment,” she said. “Now that he’s progressing and we think he’s going to be okay, now we’re excited to play football again. And hopefully he’s on the road to recovery.”

___

AP Sports Writers Mitch Stacy in Cincinnati, Eddie Pells in Denver, Mike Marot in Indianapolis and AP freelance writers Lori Chase and Jonah Bronstein in Orchard Park contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 13

Can't argue facts
2d ago

They're making a hero out of a football player who had a heart attack. Nobody gives a damn about the cops being killed by criminals, soldiers getting killed defending our country.

Reply(8)
7
Gregory Harmison
3d ago

why is it that people worship sport players like there gods when good normal ordinary people get hurt or die trying to do good but nothing is ever said this world needs to get there priorities straight

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Breaking: NFL General Manager Fired On Monday Morning

Black Monday, recognized as the day following the end of the NFL's regular season, is officially upon us.  The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly firing general manager Steve Keim.  The move comes after the team finished the year with a 4-13 record, good for last in the NFC West.  ...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff picks, predictions for 2023 AFC, NFC brackets and Super Bowl 57

Every year brings new surprises in the NFL. The 2022 season was no different. A grand total of 66 different quarterbacks started a game, breaking the NFL record during a non-strike year. The Rams and Cardinals started four QBs apiece, one year removed from squaring off on wild-card weekend en route to Los Angeles' Super Bowl championship. Yet they combined for nine wins this season at the bottom of the NFC West.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

NFL betting trends for each Wild Card matchup

San Francisco -9.5 Over/under: 43 points. The 49ers beat the Seahawks in both meetings this season, first 27-7 in Week 2 and then 21-13 in mid-December. This spread opened at 49ers -6.5 and has quickly been bet up to the 9.5 you see now. San Francisco has won 10 straight games.
Adrian Holman

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 schedule from 1/14 to 1/16

The National Football League (NFL) Super Wild Card Weekend will be going down this weekend from Saturday, January 14th to Monday, January 16th. The entire schedule is now set with the last week of the regular season ending on Sunday evening. This weekend will be the first weekend that all of the wild card games will be rematches since 2009.
The Spun

Look: NFL Makes Decision On Playoff Game Referees

The NFL playoff schedule is set as the regular season is officially in the rearview mirror. Before the playoff games officially kick off, the NFL had a few decisions to make. One of the most important was who would be the on-field officials for every game. Well, according to a...
ABC News

ABC News

976K+
Followers
203K+
Post
572M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy