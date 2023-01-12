ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Engagements of 2023: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

 5 days ago
Putting a ring on it! Several celebrity couples are taking their relationships to new heights in 2023 with an engagement .

“I know those who are close aren’t surprised, but if you don’t know @jfrudaker she’s incredible and we are the perfect FIT,” Bachelor Nation’s Luke Parker wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Eve. “I’ve been on the hunt for a wife (of noble character) / Proverbs 31 women for a while now! Started to think it was never going to happen. … Gods timing is perfect! Keep the faith because he does have the perfect plan [sic]!”

The Bachelorette season 15 alum, who infamously called out lead Hannah Brown for having sex before marriage , popped the question to longtime love Jennifer Frudaker in Cooksville, Tennessee.

Parker and the athletic manager had been dating for two years prior to their New Year’s proposal . “Over the last two years I‘ve gotten to watch @luke_parker777 live out the fruits of the spirit — first as a there-no-matter-what FRIEND, then as his girlfriend,” Frudaker gushed via Instagram. “I cannot believe we get to do this the rest of our lives, babe!! I love you!!!”

As the happy couple celebrated their engagement, Parker’s fellow Bachelor alums were quick to share their well-wishes. “Congrats, man! 🤘 ,” former lead Clayton Echard commented.

Former football player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson , for his part, proposed to Sharelle Rosado on January 7. One day later, the Selling Tampa alum debuted her diamond ring via Instagram Story.

Johnson — who was previously married to Evelyn Lozada in 2012 — had been dating the Allure Broker realtor since November 2020. While the twosome, who welcomed daughter Serenity in January 2022 , had been calling one another their “fiancé” since 2021, the NFL alum made it official in January.

Olympic figure skater Tessa Virtue is also getting ready to walk down the aisle to her hockey player beau, Morgan Rielly . The Canadian ice dancer — who partnered with Scott Moir until their 2019 retirement — confirmed during a January 3 appearance on the “Without Losing Your Cool” podcast that Rielly proposed after several years together.

“I was very guarded for a long time, and I wouldn't give out my phone number, I wouldn't open up — I was very insular. I think that's changed, though,” Virtue said of her man at the time. “I feel much more open now, and maybe that's just getting comfortable with who I am and what I want, and also, being a good judge of character helps.”

Scroll below to see all the stars who’ve gotten engaged in 2023:

