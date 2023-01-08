Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifter in Yonkers

Authorities say they are searching for a shoplifting man who stabbed a Family Dollar employee.



It happened at a Family Dollar on Main Street in downtown Yonkers around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.



Family Dollar employees didn't want to go on camera but told News 12 the employee is going to be OK.

Police say the employee, who is not being identified, suffered a stab wound to the stomach and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.



The incident was captured on surveillance video, which police are now reviewing.



Yonkers police say crime rates in the downtown area have held steady over the past three months, but some residents say the incident raises concerns. This was the second shoplifting incident in Yonkers to make headlines over the weekend.



On Saturday, police announced the arrest of a Bronx man who was caught on camera shoplifting at the Marshalls on Central Park Avenue. Police say it's the second time in just weeks Franklyn Rosario was caught shoplifting.