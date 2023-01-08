ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifter in Yonkers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtOOK_0k7a84Vh00

Authorities say they are searching for a shoplifting man who stabbed a Family Dollar employee.

It happened at a Family Dollar on Main Street in downtown Yonkers around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Family Dollar employees didn't want to go on camera but told News 12 the employee is going to be OK.

Police say the employee, who is not being identified, suffered a stab wound to the stomach and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, which police are now reviewing.

Yonkers police say crime rates in the downtown area have held steady over the past three months, but some residents say the incident raises concerns. This was the second shoplifting incident in Yonkers to make headlines over the weekend.

On Saturday, police announced the arrest of a Bronx man who was caught on camera shoplifting at the Marshalls on Central Park Avenue. Police say it's the second time in just weeks Franklyn Rosario was caught shoplifting.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight

NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers PD investigate shooting incident

YONKERS – The Yonkers Police Department investigated a possible shooting incident in the area of 155 South Broadway at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said a dispute inside a vehicle between two men may have escalated to a single shot being fired. Yonkers Police have a person of...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

News 12

131K+
Followers
45K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy